The Celebrity Car Ban Rumors Explained

There are plenty of high-profile celebs who have been reportedly shunned by carmakers over the years, with Ferrari's alleged bans being the most well-documented. Justin Bieber was said to be banned from owning Prancing Horses because of the questionable modifications he made to his 458 Italia, while Floyd Mayweather supposedly earned a spot on the list thanks to his penchant for buying cars and then selling them on only a few months after. Kim Kardashian, Tyga, and Nicolas Cage have also all been reported to be on the list, along with many others.

It's not just Ferrari, either. Bugatti reportedly banned Tom Cruise from buying another of its cars after he appeared to be unable to get his Veyron's door open on a red carpet premiere. Likewise, Formula One driver Jenson Button and television personality Simon Cowell have reportedly received bans from Bugatti after selling their cars too soon after buying them.

Most — but not all – of these celebrities haven't been seen driving cars from the brand they're supposedly banned from since those reports first came out. However, that in itself isn't proof of a blacklist, and it's quite likely that, if they wanted to, they could all get their hands on another Ferrari or Bugatti.