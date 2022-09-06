These 3 Colors Are Banned From Ferrari's Lineup Forever
Ferrari has become famous for its draconian rules about buying and owning its vehicles. It has a reputation to uphold, after all. The automaker has earned both the cachet and the clout to drop the ban hammer on celebrities, keep employees from buying new models off the showroom floor, and have a list of "do's and don'ts" that make Santa's "naughty or nice" list seem short by comparison. So when it comes to color, one almost certainly has to think Ferrari would have a say in that as well. And you wouldn't be wrong.
Ferrari painted its first car (the 125 S) in 1947 in the new famous shade of red called "Rosso Corsa." But why? The former Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) mandated that all racing cars be painted with a color code based on the country from which they came. For example, German cars were silver-grey, those from France were blue, and Italian racers were red. It stayed this way until 1968.
"Racing red" soon became iconic to the brand, so Enzo Ferrari kept it. It's an interesting historical note that the now legendary color choice wasn't his decision but one he was forced to adopt. Ferrari has since introduced dozens of shades of red, including Scuderia (lighter than Corsa), Roma, Bordeaux, cherry, Monza, Mugello (darker than Corsa), and Vivo. According to Barnebys Magazine, the only colors to remain constant on a Ferrari are the yellow and black found in the famous Prancing Horse emblem.
Not everything is pretty in pink
As recently as the early 1990s, 85% of all new Ferraris made were painted some color of red. By 2011 that number had plummeted to 45%, and by 2015, it was a mere 35%. Colors like grey, silver, black, and white have become much more popular in recent years. In a 2017 interview, Ferrari Australasia CEO Herbert Appleroth told news.com.au that "Every Ferrari is customised, personalised or bespoke" because Enzo Ferrari never wanted two cars to be identical. And while the company goes to great lengths to create a unique vehicle for every buyer, there's only so much it's willing to bend, especially when it comes to color.
The Italian sports car company will never paint one of its vehicles pink, or any shade even remotely close to it on the Pantone color chart, like salmon or rose. "It just doesn't fit into our whole ethos to be honest," said Appleroth. "It's a brand rule. No Pink. No Pokémon Ferraris!"
While Ferrari can't stop people from painting a car after purchase, it is frowned upon, and it could have some consequences — not least of which is preventing a buyer from ever getting their hands on another new Ferrari. Another option would be sending a cease and desist letter to the offender.
The bottom line is if you find yourself wealthy enough to purchase a new Ferrari, you probably fought hard to get there. The last thing you want to do is make the company mad, because you won't like them when they're angry.