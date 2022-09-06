These 3 Colors Are Banned From Ferrari's Lineup Forever

Ferrari has become famous for its draconian rules about buying and owning its vehicles. It has a reputation to uphold, after all. The automaker has earned both the cachet and the clout to drop the ban hammer on celebrities, keep employees from buying new models off the showroom floor, and have a list of "do's and don'ts" that make Santa's "naughty or nice" list seem short by comparison. So when it comes to color, one almost certainly has to think Ferrari would have a say in that as well. And you wouldn't be wrong.

Ferrari painted its first car (the 125 S) in 1947 in the new famous shade of red called "Rosso Corsa." But why? The former Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) mandated that all racing cars be painted with a color code based on the country from which they came. For example, German cars were silver-grey, those from France were blue, and Italian racers were red. It stayed this way until 1968.

"Racing red" soon became iconic to the brand, so Enzo Ferrari kept it. It's an interesting historical note that the now legendary color choice wasn't his decision but one he was forced to adopt. Ferrari has since introduced dozens of shades of red, including Scuderia (lighter than Corsa), Roma, Bordeaux, cherry, Monza, Mugello (darker than Corsa), and Vivo. According to Barnebys Magazine, the only colors to remain constant on a Ferrari are the yellow and black found in the famous Prancing Horse emblem.