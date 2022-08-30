Rules To Follow When Driving A Lamborghini
High-end vehicles have a few things in common. They tend to be lightning fast, eye-wateringly stylish, and come at a price few of us will ever be able to afford. Look a little deeper, though, and you'll see that each manufacturer is unique. They have as much personality and as many quirks as their cars do. Ferraris are serious and sexy. Porsche is German, brilliantly engineered, and has that unfortunate hint of Volkswagen Beetle about it. For a true Italian car, however, you need to look at Lamborghini. It embodies the looks, power, and passion that most people associate with Italian motoring culture.
Buying a hypercar isn't just a massive financial commitment, it's a major responsibility. With motoring brands of that magnitude, you're as much an ambassador as you are a customer. Owning a Bugatti, Ferrari, or Lamborghini comes with a set of rules and expectations. Break them and you risk falling foul of the manufacturer, landing yourself on the blacklist, or even facing legal action. Of those three though, Lamborghini is arguably the most laid back. If a Bugatti is a tuxedo, and a Ferrari is a finely tailored summer suit, a Lamborghini is closer to something from Versace's wardrobe. It's loud, unique, and fun — while still being allowed on the red carpet. If you're thinking of buying a Lambo, or you're just curious about the formalities, here are a few essentials for you.
Enter a race or two
Vehicles are practical; they all have a purpose. A pickup truck is good for moving things, an SUV works great off-road, and a minivan is perfect for large families. So what is a Lamborghini for? It's for traveling at high speeds and showing off. Unfortunately, most roads aren't centered around giving Lambo drivers the most bang for their buck. If a cop spots you pushing your supercar to the limit, you'll have a lot of explaining to do and a hefty fine to take care of. As for the roads themselves, a Lambo consists of a bunch of very expensive parts that your local pothole patch would love to stress test.
So what can you do to get the most out of a Lamborghini? You'll have to race it. Once you've acknowledged that one of your deepest desires is to put your raging bull into competition, then it's time to consider your options. If you want to take the risk of another driver hitting your pride and joy, consider something like a hill climb. Although these aren't as glamorous as some events, Lambo does have a strong pedigree here with its upcoming SUV recently smashing the Race to the Clouds record. Then there's the stuff that happens on a track, your hypercar will be at home in pretty much any competition, from a standard race to an endurance event. However, if you have spare cash, spare time, and a beautiful piece of Italian engineering, there's a clear choice. The downside is it does involve confronting those police speed traps and potholes. But in return, you will have fun, you will develop a stronger bond with your car, and you will get noticed. If you have a Lambo, you should absolutely take part in a race like the Gumball 3000.
You have to take it on vacation
A Lambo is not a commuter's car, and you're wasting it, the fuel you put in it, and the environment if you spend any length of time sitting in gridlocked traffic somewhere dreary. If you own a Lamborghini, you need to take it places it deserves to be. The situation is compounded if you live anywhere dark or dreary. It's a car born in the Italian countryside; making it live its entire life on the outskirts of Stoke-on-Trent is tantamount to sacrilege. If you can afford to drop several hundred thousand dollars on a sports car, you can probably afford to take it on vacation with you once a year.
So, where should you take it? As mentioned, it's an Italian car, and driving something like a Huracan from the heel of the boot all the way up to the Alps would certainly be an experience. Okay, it definitely isn't a touring car and you may not be traveling in comfort — but choose your roads well, and the experience will more than make up for it. If you want to be surrounded by other Lambo owners, you might want to consider paying a visit to Dubai. The emirate certainly loves a Lambo, and is home to the automaker's largest showroom (via Lambo Cars). However, if you're planning on hitting the gas, you may find yourself in a lot of trouble. One visitor to the city managed to rack up a staggering $45,000 in speeding fines after hitting every speed camera on the 347-mile-long Sheikh Zayed Road. The unnamed driver racked up the fines between 2:30 am and 6 am, which may be why he wasn't slowed by traffic on the normally busy highway (via Motor1).
Dress it up how you like
Some automakers see their cars as works of art, and get quite upset when their customers decide to make a few design changes. Justin Bieber famously fell foul of Ferrari after taking his Prancing Horse to West Coast Customs. This, along with a few other automotive sins, allegedly got the singer a spot on Ferrari's infamous blacklist. Another celebrity who has felt Ferrari's wrath after sprucing up his sports car is Canadian DJ Deadmau5. The electronic music composer decided to wrap his 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider in the style of Nyan Cat — a popular internet meme. In addition to the wrap, the vehicle also had custom floormats and "purrari" badges installed. The mouse-headed musician's "Purrari" inspired more of a backlash than Bieber or The Kardashian's actions ever did. Ferrari went as far as to get its lawyers involved, and slapped Deadmau5 with a cease and desist order.
https://twitter.com/deadmau5/status/504730667125837824
Deadmau5 complied with the legal letters and returned his 458 to its original condition. However, the saga didn't end there. The musician decided to strike back, and he did so with a Lamborghini Hurracan. The Deadmau5 Lambo received a similar treatment to his old 458, and the "Nyanborghini Purrican" was born. The more laid back Italian sports car brand seemingly had no issue with the wrap, and the EDM star kept hold of the Purrican until 2017, when he took to Twitter to confirm it had been sold.
https://twitter.com/deadmau5/status/908073021256208391
So, the moral of the story? If you want an iconic Italian sports car, but would also like to add your own twist to it, go with a Lambo.
Keep out of the cities
Showing off is a large part of Lamborghini ownership, and a popular way to let everyone know you've got your hands on an Aventador, Huracan, or Venino is to take it to a major city. If you hang around in Times Square, eventually someone is going to come past in some flavor of Lamborghini or another. But if you take your raging bull to the Big Apple, the sound system is the only thing you'll be pushing to the limit. While you might get a little bit of noise from the exhaust between stoplights, the heavy traffic common in major metropolitan areas means you won't be able to let your beast run. And keeping your Lambo on a chain is the least of your worries.
Cars are a major consideration when it comes to the design of newer cities. That's why you have grid systems, wider roads, places to park, and charging stations for EVs. But a Lambo isn't an ordinary car, and some features common in cities are a threat to your pride and joy's wellbeing. Lamborghinis are wide, so side streets lined with parked cars are going to be a nightmare, as are the tight turns you may make while navigating a parking garage. Then there's the ground clearance. While there's a hydraulic system in place to prop the car up and get it over a speed bump, you could still mess up. If you fail to spot the bump, you might end up doing thousands of dollars worth of damage to your vehicle. Worse still, if you hit a bump at speed, your Lambo might end up flying through the air like an Italian General Lee — just like this guy in Dubai's did.
Find a tunnel and enjoy the acoustics while they last
Electric cars are becoming more and more popular, and there are some very good reasons for that. EVs are arguably better for the environment and can produce better-performing vehicles. The instantly available torque and controllability of each motor means EVs tend to accelerate faster and handle better than their gas-powered counterparts. That said, they are lacking majorly in one department. Electric vehicles are silent, so you're not going to get the same spine-tingling exhaust noise as you do from a hefty V-12 and a dual-exhaust system.
Acoustics are something Lamborghinis do beautifully. While prowling around with the windows down and the sound system turned to the max might give a Lambo driver some gratification, the car's natural acoustics are what sets it apart. But they can get even better if you have the right bit of infrastructure. Tunnels are ideal for getting through massive obstacles like hills, cliffs, and mountains. As a side effect, they also amplify and reflect the sounds a powerful car tends to make beautifully. Rules regarding Lamborghinis are usually related to experience. It's not a car, it's an opportunity to experience some of the joys a high-end vehicle can provide. Finding a long tunnel and enjoying a 6.5-liter V-12 chorus as you blast down it is one of those experiences, and something every Lambo owner must do at least once.