Rules To Follow When Driving A Lamborghini

Vehicles are practical; they all have a purpose. A pickup truck is good for moving things, an SUV works great off-road, and a minivan is perfect for large families. So what is a Lamborghini for? It's for traveling at high speeds and showing off. Unfortunately, most roads aren't centered around giving Lambo drivers the most bang for their buck. If a cop spots you pushing your supercar to the limit, you'll have a lot of explaining to do and a hefty fine to take care of. As for the roads themselves, a Lambo consists of a bunch of very expensive parts that your local pothole patch would love to stress test.

So what can you do to get the most out of a Lamborghini? You'll have to race it. Once you've acknowledged that one of your deepest desires is to put your raging bull into competition, then it's time to consider your options. If you want to take the risk of another driver hitting your pride and joy, consider something like a hill climb. Although these aren't as glamorous as some events, Lambo does have a strong pedigree here with its upcoming SUV recently smashing the Race to the Clouds record. Then there's the stuff that happens on a track, your hypercar will be at home in pretty much any competition, from a standard race to an endurance event. However, if you have spare cash, spare time, and a beautiful piece of Italian engineering, there's a clear choice. The downside is it does involve confronting those police speed traps and potholes. But in return, you will have fun, you will develop a stronger bond with your car, and you will get noticed. If you have a Lambo, you should absolutely take part in a race like the Gumball 3000.