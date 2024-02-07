10 JDM Vehicles That Were Ahead Of Their Time

One of Toyota's most futuristic vehicles didn't bear its maker's name at all. Instead, it was marketed under the WiLL brand, a collaboration between several major Japanese manufacturers aimed at creating products that would appeal to younger buyers. The third and final car to be released as part of the project, the Cypha, was arguably the most ahead of its time. Today's car infotainment systems act as an all-in-one solution for a variety of media and connectivity functions, but when the Cypha debuted in 2002, its interactive infotainment was pioneering.

An onboard system called "G-Book" allowed drivers to access a wide range of services, from location-based restaurant recommendations to movies and music. A memory card was included with a national map of Japan for built-in navigation, and map updates could be bought on new chips available from convenience stores. Using the 6.5-inch touch panel, drivers could also read and send emails, read the news, or access in-car weather forecasts. Over time, a primitive AI system learned from driver feedback and could give personalized recommendations for restaurants and media.

Also innovative was the leasing system that allowed Cypha drivers to pay for their car based on how much they used it. Alongside a smaller base retention fee, the lease that drivers paid every month was calculated per kilometer. Odometer data from the car's computer was sent automatically to Toyota, which could then be used to calculate a bill.

[Featured image by Tennen-Gas via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]