What Is A Restomod Project Car?

Restoring old cars is a (rather expensive) hobby that many gearheads want to get into. After all, there is immense satisfaction in seeing the glory of classic barn-find cars driving again — especially if you put in the money, time, and elbow grease to return it to its old, shiny self.

However, old cars don't have the technology and creature comforts we're used to. While this is not an issue if you only occasionally take out your build for a spin, or put it on a trailer if you're taking it to a car show, you'd probably want these must-have tech accessories in your car if you plan to daily drive your project car.

And if you're planning a performance build for the car you're working on, you'd definitely want to put modern parts in it. That way, you can ensure that it will deliver the horses you need while still keeping you safe as you reach higher speeds for which it wasn't originally designed.

If you want to enjoy the ancient project car in your garage, while also injecting some modern convenience into it, restoring and modifying it is the way to go. A "restomod" car would be restored to its original look or factory-fresh condition aesthetically, but would feature modern parts like LED lights, climate control, or even a modern engine swap. That way, you don't have to deal with old car features you don't see anymore, as they've been phased out for a reason.