5 Of The Most Popular Engines For Classic Car Engine Swaps

One of the best parts of building a classic car is getting to choose the engine, as it's the beating heart of your build and really sets the tone for everything else. With enough mechanical knowhow and access to a plasma torch and welder, you can really put whatever engine you want into a muscle car, but there are many off-the-shelf options, too, if you don't want to make a practice out of voiding warranties or giving yourself too many mechanical headaches.

Fortunately, with the advent of the internet and about 60 years of spare parts to sort through, the world really is your oyster when it comes to the powerplant. However, there are the more popular options when building your car that may not only be easier to install over something obscure, parts may also be less of a hassle to find. Here are some of those aforementioned popular engines.