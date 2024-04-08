5 Cheap Vintage Oldsmobiles To Consider For Your Next Restomod Project

Rehabilitating an old car is a great way to develop your wrenching skills and bring back a neglected piece of automotive history. You could opt for a traditional restoration project, where the goal is to get the car back to its original condition using as many factory parts as possible. A more creative — and often more affordable — endeavor is a restomod, where you are free to use fabricated parts and upgraded systems like fuel injection and electric drive.

Performing a restomod will disqualify you from entering your finished product in many car shows, but cars are meant to be driven and enjoyed, not displayed for nit-picky purists in an attempt to win prizes. Oldsmobile had a long, proud history that spanned the entire 20th Century before GM's government bailout and subsequent restructuring led to the brand's demise in 2004, but Oldsmobile also brought us some memorable and underrated muscle cars during its heyday.

There might never have been a muscle car era without the Rocket 88, which dominated the NASCAR circuit for a few years after its 1949 release. In the early '60s, Olds built the F-85 Jetfire, one of the first turbocharged cars in history. Although those two models make fine candidates for restomods, their historical significance drives up demand and price. Looking deeper into Oldsmobile's catalog reveals a few models that can be picked up cheaply enough to leave you room in your budget for parts, paint, and gas to fill the tank of the finished product.