Here's Where The Oldsmobile's 442 W-30 Name Comes From

At the dawn of the Muscle Car era, Oldsmobile wanted to create something that could compete with Pontiac's GTO. In 1964, the 4-4-2 came into existence, but as an option package (that cost $136) for the company's already existing F-85 and Cutlass models. It's certainly regarded as one of those important moments in the history of Oldsmobile.

The initially confusing 442 number/name didn't stand for the engine's cubic inch displacement (size) as one might expect. The package came with a 330-cubic-inch V8 (a 20 horsepower boost over the standard F-85 and Cutlass engines) stacked with police-spec add-ons like a four-barrel carburetor, four-speed manual transmission, and dual exhausts, thus the 4-4-2 designation (or "four-four-two"). It was also fitted with a high-lift camshaft, upgraded suspension, and broader six-inch wheels.

The option package didn't morph into its own line until '68, and that's possibly only due to sheer luck because bad marketing (something that would follow the 4-4-2) led to miserable first-year sales that could have doomed it out of the gate. By the following year, however, consumers found that a high-performance engine slapped inside a lightweight, midsized Oldsmobile body delivered a balanced car that handled exceptionally well and had impressive performance and great looks.

A star was born, one that would continue to grow over two-plus decades and six generations, finally retiring in 1987. Although, technically speaking, Olds did brand its '90 – '91 front-wheel drive compact Cutlass Calais coupe with a Quad 4-4-2 badge.