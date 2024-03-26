5 Classic Pontiacs To Consider For Your Next Resto-Mod Project

The Pontiac name was first used in 1893 by a horse-drawn buggy company that took its moniker from the Michigan city where it was founded and the Ottawa Native American chief for whom the city was named. Pontiac merged with the Oakland Motor Car company in 1906, and the newly formed General Motors corporation purchased both brands in 1909. The first GM-built Pontiac came in 1926, with a 6-cylinder engine and more rigid body structure than the industry-dominating Ford Model T. Pontiac later produced many of the most powerful and beautiful muscle cars of the 1960s, and eventually became a powerhouse on the NASCAR circuit thanks to drivers like Joe Weatherly, Richard Petty, and Rusty Wallace.

Pontiac's peak years were from 1963 through 1970, marked by the production of wide-bodied beasts with long hoods and monstrous V8 engines. The brand's decline started in the mid to late '70s as new emissions and corporate average fuel economy standards sent American buyers into smaller, more efficient cars.

Pontiac's later years brought flops like the awful Aztec and flammable Fiero. By 2010, GM was in deep financial trouble, and to meet terms of a government bailout, it axed Pontiac and Saturn and sold Saab. Many of the cars from Pontiac's heyday make excellent resto-mod projects, thanks to their high production numbers. This means the cars and their parts are affordable and widely available, so here are a handful of the most appropriate Pontiacs for such an endeavor.