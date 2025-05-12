How Much Weight Can Your Truck's Tailgate Hold?
A tailgate might look like just a swinging flap at the back of your truck, but it does more than just keep your gear from falling out. It extends your cargo space when you're hauling longer items, supports objects during loading and unloading, and can even moonlight as an additional seat. But even though most tailgates look rather rugged, there's a limit to what they can safely support.
Depending on your truck's make, model, and year, tailgate strength can range anywhere from 200 to over 500 pounds. That's a lot, but it doesn't take rough usage into account. So, if you drop a heavy cargo box on it or bounce your dirt bike onto it with a little too much enthusiasm, it can even go kaput.
That's perhaps why vehicle manufacturers like Ford are careful with their wording on their FAQ pages. Specifically, Ford doesn't even publish an exact number for the weight and advises removing the tailgate altogether if you're worried about damaging it during loading. Still, with a bit of common sense and the right info, you can get a solid idea of what your truck can realistically handle. Let's break it down.
Your tailgate can take a beating but only to a point
Several factors come into play, and not all of them are obvious. First, there's the material. Many modern tailgates are crafted from aluminum alloys — light enough to save fuel, but still strong enough to handle serious weight. Then there's design. Trucks with reinforced or multi-functional tailgates, like GMC's Multi-Pro and Chevrolet's Multi-Flex, offer increased versatility and strength. These setups include features like built-in steps, load stops, and fold-out work surfaces, making them more than just a flat panel. Honda's Dual-Action tailgate adds its own twist by opening both downward and sideways, and can support up to 300 pounds while in motion.
Your tailgate cables matter too. These steel cables, wrapped in protective sheathing, keep the gate level with the bed and bear much of the downward force during loading. Again, despite their critical role, they often don't have an official weight rating. A report by Discount Ramp notes that while their strength has improved significantly in recent years, that doesn't mean they are intended to carry the full weight of things like a golf cart, especially if the load isn't evenly distributed. If you want to carry something this heavy, using ramps and planks to spread the weight across the bed and tailgate can help.
Take care of your tailgate or prepare for expensive surprises
If you're using your tailgate regularly for heavy-duty stuff, you'll want to inspect your cables and tailgate hardware more often. Issues like fraying, corrosion, or rust can signal weakening. When you do see these signs, replace the cables before they snap. Don't just replace one, either, because if one is worn, the other is likely on borrowed time too.
Many truck owners also opt to upgrade to aftermarket cables or struts made with stronger materials. For instance, the Gate King replaces factory tailgate cables with durable chromoly steel adjusters, allowing the tailgate to lock in multiple positions for enhanced utility. These are built for heavier, more rugged use. You also get tailgate support bars from Rackbiz to make them sturdier.
Moreover, you can invest in a smarter loading system, like those highlighted in our cargo management solutions for trucks. These can help distribute stress more evenly. Keep in mind that your truck's tailgate plays a key role in both its structure and overall utility. Taking proper care of it helps maintain its reliability over the long haul.