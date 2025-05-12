How Much Weight Can Your Truck's Tailgate Hold?

A tailgate might look like just a swinging flap at the back of your truck, but it does more than just keep your gear from falling out. It extends your cargo space when you're hauling longer items, supports objects during loading and unloading, and can even moonlight as an additional seat. But even though most tailgates look rather rugged, there's a limit to what they can safely support.

Depending on your truck's make, model, and year, tailgate strength can range anywhere from 200 to over 500 pounds. That's a lot, but it doesn't take rough usage into account. So, if you drop a heavy cargo box on it or bounce your dirt bike onto it with a little too much enthusiasm, it can even go kaput.

That's perhaps why vehicle manufacturers like Ford are careful with their wording on their FAQ pages. Specifically, Ford doesn't even publish an exact number for the weight and advises removing the tailgate altogether if you're worried about damaging it during loading. Still, with a bit of common sense and the right info, you can get a solid idea of what your truck can realistically handle. Let's break it down.

