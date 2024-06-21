Here's Why The Honda Element Was Discontinued

In the late '90s, both the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 gave the world its first glimpse at a crossover and how it was different from an SUV. In 2003, a retro, boxy new model rolled off Honda's production line called the Element. This vehicle's design was very different from existing cars, which is part of why so many people hate the Honda Element to this day. Despite some negative views about it, this vehicle did have a loyal following of fans, but they were unable to prevent it from being discontinued in 2011.

There were a few issues going against the Honda Element that led to its demise. First, the retro-blockish exterior was polarizing, which is unfortunate because the Element did provide some functional features. For example, you can lay all the seats flat, and a lack of pillar structure between the front and rear doors provided an extra-wide opening for loading. Honda also completely misunderstood which demographic would embrace the Element. The automaker marketed the crossover to a younger, active crowd, but it ended up becoming popular with older drivers instead. This issue was compounded by the Element's price, which was simply out of reach for its intended audience.