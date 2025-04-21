8 Of The Weirdest Hondas Ever Designed

Honda has certainly earned its place as a mainstream car manufacturer. The Civic alone has sold over 27 million units worldwide since its introduction in 1972. Newer models have done just as well; The CR-V is one of the world's best-selling compact SUVs, with over 10 million sold since its introduction in 1995. Indeed, a list of the top-selling Honda cars of all time reveals several excellent models with appeal across wide demographics.

However, Honda hasn't been afraid to take risks by building models with more niche appeal. This might be attributed to the innovative culture fostered by the company's founder, Soichiro Honda. He started his career as an apprentice with an auto repair service called Art Shokai before Japan had an indigenous auto manufacturing industry. As the manager of Art Shokai's branch in Hamamatsu, he became known as the Edison of Hamamatsu. After World War II, with Japan in ruins, he attached surplus generator motors to bicycles and sold them. This clever business eventually became the genesis of the Honda Motor Company.

Honda brought the same innovative spirit to motorcycle and car racing efforts and eventually to building cars for public purchase. In 1967, the company debuted the Honda N360 kei car. Soon after that came the Civic and worldwide mainstream success. But true to the visionary attitude of its founder, the Honda Motor Company has always been willing to take chances. Some of its cars have taken on forms that could be considered offbeat, niche-oriented, and yes, even weird. Although, as we'll see, what is weird in one generation sometimes becomes mainstream down the line.

