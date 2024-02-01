All About The N360: Honda's First Mass-Produced Kei Car

In the 1960s, gas-guzzling V8-powered muscle cars dominated American highways, but tiny kei cars were getting big in Japan. By 1967, the country had become the world's second most prolific automaking nation with more than 3 million cars produced, but up to that point, Honda had lagged behind its compatriots in introducing a kei car. Company founder Soichiro Honda saw the success Volkswagen had with the Beetle and wanted to build a "People's car" for Japan. He established a special research department at Honda's headquarters, and the team there set about designing a kei car, beginning with a comfortable and safe cabin.

The result was the N360, a two-seater with a two-cylinder 354 cubic centimeter engine that produced 31 horsepower. The two-door sedan was barely 10 feet long and weighed just 1,120 pounds. Despite these modest specs, Soichiro Honda insisted the N360 be built with enough structural integrity and pep to be safe to drive on the highway. Its performance exceeded that of most other kei cars. It debuted at the 13th Tokyo Motor Show in October 1966 and was officially launched the following Spring. According to Honda's website, it was important to Soichiro Honda that the N360 be affordable as well as safe to drive.

[Featured image by Mytho88 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC- By 3.0]