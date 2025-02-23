Why Did Honda Discontinue The Del Sol, And How Much Is One Worth Today?

Honda's popular model lineup, including the Civic, Accord, and CR-V, has generally been considered reliable by many consumers due to the build quality and relatively low maintenance cost. With its stable of cars, Honda, from time to time, does the unexpected and comes out with unconventional and exceptional machines — such as the first NSX, or the S2000. In 1992, the company again tried to break away from its mainstream fare by launching the Del Sol, which was meant to replace the Honda CR-X and compete with the Mazda Miata in the small sports car segment. The Del Sol, which means "to the sun" in Spanish, had the characteristics of becoming another good addition to the Honda roster.

This new model had the advantage of an established heritage, and was based on the best-selling Civic platform. Unfortunately, things didn't turn out as well as expected, and within just one generation from 1992-1998, Honda ceased production of the Del Sol. This six-year production run, while not particularly short, is still less than the longevity of its expected rival — the first-generation Mazda Miata was available from 1989-1997, and has continued on to its now-fourth generation. With the fanfare that came with its release, it is somewhat puzzling why the Del Sol is no more, but like many other cars that have been discontinued, the answer is rooted in sales.