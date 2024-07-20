Honda's 10 Top-Selling Cars Of All Time
For decades, Honda has been providing the world with automobiles, motorcycles and internal combustion engines. The company is a global leader in the industry and one of the world's most recognizable companies. Of course, its products — and more specifically the positive sales numbers behind those products — have earned it its reputation. Honda produces some of the most popular cars in the world. So, what are Honda's 10 top-selling cars of all time?
Honda's reach is global, and so is our analysis. We are focusing on Honda's top-selling cars, globally. It is difficult to accurately collate and corroborate cumulative global sales for all the models we have chosen. Our numbers sometimes only reflect the most dominant, easily quantifiable markets. This means some of our numbers are probably an underestimation of actual sales. That being said, our order of ranking is an accurate reflection of the global success of these cars, and any undercounting isn't significant enough to have any bearing on our ranking.
Join us as we explore Honda's top-selling cars of all time. It will take us all around the world from Japan to the U.S. to India. It will take us back in time, charting Honda's rise to automobile prominence in the '70s. Our list includes some obvious contenders and some surprise additions. Some of these cars are still in production today whereas others exist now only in the annals of history or in some collectors' garages.
Honda CR-X (1983-1991)
The Honda CR-X, manufactured between 1983 and 1991, was first targeted to the domestic Japanese market but achieved success abroad in the USA. Here, it sold almost 400,000 units guaranteeing its legacy as a top seller for Honda. It sold well throughout its production run before it was replaced with the Honda CRX- Del Sol.
It borrowed a lot of its design from the Honda Civic to cut costs, however, apart from that, it was a totally different car. It was a sporty front-wheel-drive compact car famous for its performance, handling, and fuel economy. To make the car as lightweight as possible, it included a lot of plastic in the body. This lightweight frame meant it was particularly agile and fuel-efficient. The fact it didn't compromise fuel efficiency for performance made it a quick favorite amongst a wide range of drivers.
Throughout its production run, it went through two generations, with Honda continuously improving the performance and changing the design.But at its core, it always retained its sporty design. In particular, the Si model offered a more powerful engine and sports-tuned suspension. It featured a 1.6l engine with 135 horsepower.
The CR-X sold well throughout its production years, peaking in 1986 with 66,629 sales in the US market. By 1991, sales had dropped off to 26,975. This couldn't justify discontinuing the car, but Honda decided to replace it with the Honda CRX Del Sol.
Honda Legend (1985-present)
Discussing the Honda Legend can be a little confusing in terms of classification, so first, here's some clarification. The Honda Legend was launched in 1985 in Japan, and released in the U.S. in 1986 under the Acura Legend. This was the debut of the Acura brand, Honda's luxury car segment. Today, the Honda Legend is still sold but has been transformed into a different car entirely. Our focus for this article is the Acura Legend, manufactured over two generations between 1985 and 1995.
It was Honda's flagship luxury sedan and was marketed as providing a premium driving experience. It was very successful during its run with over 500,000 units sold in the U.S.. It was instrumental in cementing Honda's reputation in the luxury market. The Legend was a big car, equipped with a 2.5-liter V6 engine, a first for Honda. It also featured double wishbone suspension that resulted in responsive handling and high-quality driving.
The interior epitomized the Acura brand's commitment to luxury. It provided a comfortable layout that consumers loved. It was classy but understated. It came with either manual or automatic transmission, a rarity at the time. Given that there were so few cars to actually compare it to, the Legend set the benchmark of luxury for that generation of automobiles.
The car was an unqualified success. It won Motortrend's "Import Car of the Year" in 1987 and vastly outsold its competitors. It was retired in '95, but the Acura RL and RXL are its direct successors and are still sold under the Honda Legend badge in many countries around the world.
Honda Brio (2011-present)
Honda can appeal to a wide range of drivers across a wide range of markets. The Honda Brio, introduced in 2011 was never introduced in the U.S. but has sold extremely well in the Asian market. In particular, Indonesia has fallen in love with the car, buying over 500,000 units since its inception. Sales in India, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines bring total global sales to just over 700,000 — a very respectable number.
The compact design, fuel-efficient engine and affordable price tag have made it an incredibly popular choice for Indonesians. It's an excellent car for navigating crowded urban environments, like Jakarta. It's easy to park and easy to maneuver. And yet it is still a spacious, comfortable car in the interior. There's plenty of room for people and luggage. The fuel-efficient engine also appeals to cost-conscious drivers so the Brio has proved popular for budget-conscious buyers.
The Brio was also launched in India where it was thought it would have similar success to Indonesia. The Indians just never fell in love with it. The style didn't appeal to the broader market and it faced stiff competition from other models filling the same niche. If it had been successful, sales of the Brio could have been exponentially higher. Regardless, the Brio has sold well over its two generations and continues to be a winner in the Asian market with sales still increasing to this day.
Honda (Acura) Integra (1985-2006)
With the launch of the Acura brand in 1986, Honda released two cars to the American market that year: The Legend and Integra. The Integra became a huge player in the compact car market and sold consistently for over two decades and four generations. Ultimately, it sold over 800,000 cars in the American market. After a nearly two-decade hiatus, the Integra returned in 2023 with its fifth generation, pushing total American sales figures even higher.
The Integra was incredibly well received from its launch and is still extremely popular today. Its combination of high performance and reliability meant it was well-suited for daily driving and thrill-seeking. Given that the Integra was part of the luxurious Acura arm of Honda, the interior finishings were designed for comfort and class.
The Integra Type R, a third-generation model, is considered by many as one of the best front wheel drive cars of all time. It featured a 195-horsepower 1.8-liter DOHC VTEC. The Type R won numerous racing championships in the late '90s and early '00s. It is the most iconic Integra in the lineup and helped solidify the car's legendary status.
With the fourth generation of the Integra in 2002, Honda changed the naming convention for the Acura brand and rebranded it as the RSX. It sold reasonably well but was discontinued in 2006. However, the Integra has returned much to the delight of its fans. The fifth-generation Integra hit the market in 2023.
Honda Prelude (1978-2001)
While the Prelude, launched in 1978, never achieved the same iconic status as other Hondas, like the Integra, it is still an extremely successful car in its own right. Measured purely by sales, it has earned its place on our list. Over five generations, the Prelude sold over 830,000 units in the U.S. market alone. During its 23-year run, it was continuously modified and improved with new features, making the car ever more powerful and stylish.
Following the release of the Civic and the Accord, the Prelude was the third main model released by Honda. Upon release, it only had 72 horsepower, but later iterations improved on this drastically. The second generation included pop-up headlights, and by the third generation, released in 1987, the Prelude included all the features that made it such an exceptional car. It was also the first to include four-wheel steering. It had anti-lock brakes and a digital dashboard. It was slick, comfortable, and smooth.
The fourth and fifth generations in the '90s departed radically from the design that went before. It became more curvaceous and lost the pop-up headlights. However, by the end of the '90s, the Prelude had fallen out of fashion, and sales numbers fell precipitously. The fifth and final generation was discontinued in 2001, and the car has been somewhat forgotten. This is a bit of an anomaly as it sold really well and each generation, barring the first, was incredibly well received at the time.
Honda Odyssey (1994-present)
The Honda Odyssey, launched in 1994 was Honda's first minivan and it has been a resounding success. It has been the go-to minivan for many Americans for 30 years now. It is reliable, spacious and comfy. It is also sold in other countries and the U.S. alone it has sold over 3,000,000 units across its five generations. Clearly, Honda is doing something right with the Odyssey.
The Odyssey is at its core a family car. Its constant innovation and adaptability to the needs of the modern family have kept it at the forefront of the market. One of its best features is its flexible interior layout. It introduced the possibility of flat folding and even removing the seating from the interior, allowing owners to switch between a passenger or cargo-carrying minivan. It can carry up to eight passengers with or without a lot of bulky cargo.
The Odyssey also allows for a smooth, comfortable and powerful drive. Although the first generation lacked horsepower, its current V6 engine means that the car has substantial acceleration even when fully laden. Its fuel economy isn't particularly noteworthy but it's excellent for a minivan.
Through the generations, the Odyssey has been improved and upgraded. It has consistently sold well and that doesn't show any signs of stopping. Throughout all its iterations it has been designed with the modern family in mind and epitomizes comfort, safety and convenience.
Honda City (1981-present)
Not all Hondas are marketed equally. The Honda City has never been marketed or sold in the U.S. but has been selling in Asia for over forty years. In that time, it has become a top choice for urban drivers — hence the name. Its compact size, fuel efficiency and affordable retail price have attracted over 4.5 million customers since its introduction in 1981.
The City has transformed over its seven generations. It debuted as a two-door convertible, or three-door hatchback with a 1.2-liter engine, unrecognizable from the car it would later become. By the time the third generation released in 1996, it became a sedan and has remained that way ever since. It has been marketed heavily to the Asian market and they have fallen in love with it.
In particular, it is India's sedan of choice, having sold millions of units there. It has been sold there for over 25 years and is the longest-selling and most iconic sedan in Indian history. There, it is an aspirational car and represents achievement and success. For a country with a rapidly expanding economy, the City is well-positioned to capitalize on the demands of the burgeoning middle class.
It is also marketed in 80 countries worldwide. It isn't a car you'll see on European or American roads. Around the world, however, the Honda City provides an affordable, spacious, fuel-efficient subcompact sedan.
Honda Fit (Jazz) (2001-present)
The Honda Fit was introduced to the Japanese market in 2001. It kept this name for the North American and Chinese markets. However, due to strategic marketing decisions and trademark issues, Honda marketed the car as the Jazz in the rest of the world. In any case, it has proved incredibly successful, racking up over five million sales globally since its launch nearly a quarter of a century ago.
The Fit has been through four generations, each adding and improving in the previous iteration. Generally, each generation has added more interior space so the most recent iteration is substantially larger than the original model launched in 2001. That being said, a signature feature of the Fit is its compact size and tight maneuvering. It has made the car extremely popular for the global urban driver. This, coupled with its exceptional fuel economy, means it has appealed to the budget-conscious driver too.
Throughout the years the Fit has been updated and fitted with the latest technology and safety features. The most modern versions include touchscreens, advanced driver assistance systems and high-quality interior materials.
Ultimately, the Fit has proved extremely reliable and eminently affordable. It has won multiple awards and has earned its reputation as a dependable, economic vehicle. It's a popular choice around the world and its commitment to modernisation has all but guaranteed its continued success in markets around the world.
Honda Accord (1976-present)
If someone asked you what the best-selling cars in the U.S. were over the last 40 years, the Honda Accord would surely be high up on your list — and rightly so. It is a phenomenon. Since its launch in 1976, it has sold over 14 million units in the U.S. alone. It is one popular car and a cornerstone of Honda's success.
For nearly fifty years and 11 generations, the Accord has provided the quintessential mid-size sedan. Its sustained comfort, performance and reliability have guaranteed its reputation. Given its longevity, it is no surprise that its most current iteration is a far cry from the original model. Back in 1976, it was a two-door hatchback providing 68 horsepower. The second generation, released in 1982, transformed the car into a sedan and it has stayed that way ever since.
Throughout its long and illustrious career, the Accord has evolved and updated, always staying ahead of the curve in terms of design, technology and performance. Its spacious, comfortable interior and high-quality finishing means it provides a premium feel without an exorbitant price tag. It's reliable, safe and modern, and meets so many requirements of the modern driver.
It should not be surprising, then, that sales are so astronomically high and show no signs of abating anytime soon. The Accord is well-positioned to maintain its market share and the numbers reflect its popularity.
Honda Civic (1972-present)
The Honda Civic, launched in 1972, was nothing short of revolutionary. Without it, Honda may never have become the global automobile powerhouse we know today. It is one of the most iconic, successful and enduring cars in automotive history. Over five decades after its launch, it is still a top-selling model for Honda. To date, it has sold over 30 million cars globally, an absolutely staggering number.
It emerged in the context of an acute fuel crisis, and so its fuel economic engine was well positioned for the global oil crisis of 1973. It quickly established itself as a market leader, a position it has never relinquished. Through 11 generations, it has improved and adapted, continuously responding to customers' needs, influencing market trends and setting standards for the automobile industry.
The most recent iteration is a far cry from the original model, but each new generation has kept the fundamental philosophy of the Civic at the heart of its design. That is, to provide an affordable, reliable, fuel-efficient car for the masses. Civics have consistently provided excellent mileage, the latest technological features and high-quality interior design — all for an affordable price.
Indeed, it is the perfect combination of fuel efficiency, modern design, advanced technology and overall reliability that have made the Civic a benchmark by which other cars are measured. The sales just keep on growing. There is no knowing how high the number will ultimately get, but with 50 years of sales behind it already, the Civic is looking ahead to its next 50 as leader of Honda's very successful pack.