Honda's 10 Top-Selling Cars Of All Time

For decades, Honda has been providing the world with automobiles, motorcycles and internal combustion engines. The company is a global leader in the industry and one of the world's most recognizable companies. Of course, its products — and more specifically the positive sales numbers behind those products — have earned it its reputation. Honda produces some of the most popular cars in the world. So, what are Honda's 10 top-selling cars of all time?

Honda's reach is global, and so is our analysis. We are focusing on Honda's top-selling cars, globally. It is difficult to accurately collate and corroborate cumulative global sales for all the models we have chosen. Our numbers sometimes only reflect the most dominant, easily quantifiable markets. This means some of our numbers are probably an underestimation of actual sales. That being said, our order of ranking is an accurate reflection of the global success of these cars, and any undercounting isn't significant enough to have any bearing on our ranking.

Join us as we explore Honda's top-selling cars of all time. It will take us all around the world from Japan to the U.S. to India. It will take us back in time, charting Honda's rise to automobile prominence in the '70s. Our list includes some obvious contenders and some surprise additions. Some of these cars are still in production today whereas others exist now only in the annals of history or in some collectors' garages.