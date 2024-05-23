Whatever Happened To The Honda CR-Z?

Since its founding in 1948, Honda Motor Co. has become one of the most trusted names in the automobile industry, with the company delivering a steady lineup of cars as notably reliable and fuel-efficient as they are price-conscious and fun to drive. Over the past several decades, Honda has, of course, also become one of the industry leaders in developing cars that do not rely solely on fossil fuels to function.

The company's dedication to producing automobiles that operate using alternate fuel sources led to the release of some of the best-loved, and best-selling electric and hybrid vehicles in recent years. However, not all of Honda's eco-friendly options have been well-received by the alternate energy-loving public, and the company's CR-Z is arguably one of its most prominent green-initiative failures.

The CR-Z was highly touted ahead of its 2010 debut, with Honda essentially tabbing the two-door hatchback as the hybrid version of its once-beloved CRX model. Unfortunately, the CR-Z never managed to reach the same level of adoration that Honda lovers bestowed upon its predecessor, and just a few short years after the vehicle made its way to the sales floor, it was removed from the automaker's lineup of hybrid automobiles altogether. Though the CR-Z has hardly been missed, questions still abound as to why Honda didn't keep the pint-sized hybrid around a little longer. Here's what happened to the Honda CR-Z.