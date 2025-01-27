4 Of The Most Hated Honda Car Models Ever Made

The Honda Civic is perhaps one of the most recognizable nameplates ever. That reputation is helped by its affordable price tag, consistent practicality, usually attractive design, engaging handling, excellent performance, great fuel economy, and strong reliability record. However, it has also produced less successful models over the years. The seventh-generation model, in particular, is the most hated of all Honda Civic generations. The compact car often gets a bad rap for a range of issues, including its very problematic automatic transmission, which drivers complained would fail prematurely.

Of the over 2,000 people who took to CarComplaints to express dissatisfaction with the 2001 Honda Civic, 899 cited issues with the transmission (as of this writing). By far, the most common complaint pertains to transmission failure, with a whopping 682 (out of 899) mentioning this problem. Other major transmission concerns relate to the transmission slipping, failing to engage, and popping out of gear. Seventh-gen Civics are also said to be susceptible to head gasket failure, have the infamously faulty Takata airbags that might explode upon deployment, as well as poor aftermarket support. Because of these problems, seventh-gen Civic models like the 2001 Honda Civic are widely considered to be some of the Honda models to avoid at all costs if you're in the market for a trouble-free vehicle.

Transmission, support, and reliability-related issues aside, Honda's switch from the much-celebrated double wishbone front suspension used on the sixth-general models to McPherson struts for the seventh generation Civic also didn't sit well with consumers who felt it was a definite step-down from the more superior double wishbone system and hence hated the seventh-gen Civic for it.