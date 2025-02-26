Kia Engine Recall 2025: What Caused It & How To Check If You're Affected
A sudden vehicle component recall can be a frightening occurrence, as you never want to discover you've been spending all of your time in something dangerous. This is why it's vital to check any recall notices that go out for a brand you drive so you can know for certain if you're affected or not.
The latest automotive industry recall comes from the manufacturer Kia, specifically targeting the engine systems in the Seltos and Soul series vehicles with model years 2021 to 2023. According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report, these vehicles may contain incorrectly manufactured piston oil rings.
It is possible for these improper oil rings to inflict damage on the vehicle's engine as you drive, and with increased damage to the engine comes increased chances of a stall or even a fire. Naturally, this could lead to severe damage on its own, as well as crashes and injuries if it occurs while you're driving.
Give Kia a call if you bought a Seltos or Soul from 2021 to 2023
To address the faulty piston oil rings, Kia will be mailing out notification letters to any registered owners of a Kia Seltos or Kia Soul with model years from 2021 to 2023. These letters will be sent out starting on April 4, 2025.
If you know or believe that you are in possession of an affected Kia vehicle, you can bring it to your local Kia dealership. They'll inspect the affected and replace any faulty components, including the engine, free of charge. In addition to this inspection, the dealership will also install a new piston-ring noise sensing system, or PNSS, which will help catch any future problems, should they occur. This installation will also be free of charge.
If you aren't sure if your vehicle will be affected by the recall and don't want to head down to the dealership just yet, you can call Kia customer support at 800-333-4542 for more information. You can also call the NHTSA hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit its website to check the details of the recall.