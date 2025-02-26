Kia Engine Recall 2025: What Caused It & How To Check If You're Affected

A sudden vehicle component recall can be a frightening occurrence, as you never want to discover you've been spending all of your time in something dangerous. This is why it's vital to check any recall notices that go out for a brand you drive so you can know for certain if you're affected or not.

Advertisement

The latest automotive industry recall comes from the manufacturer Kia, specifically targeting the engine systems in the Seltos and Soul series vehicles with model years 2021 to 2023. According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report, these vehicles may contain incorrectly manufactured piston oil rings.

It is possible for these improper oil rings to inflict damage on the vehicle's engine as you drive, and with increased damage to the engine comes increased chances of a stall or even a fire. Naturally, this could lead to severe damage on its own, as well as crashes and injuries if it occurs while you're driving.