2025 Subaru BRZ tS Vs Toyota GR86: What's The Real Difference, And Should You Pay Extra?

To the casual observer, and perhaps even to some relatively-seasoned enthusiasts, the Subaru BRZ and the Toyota GR86 are basically the same car. They have different badges, but they're both built on the same assembly line at Subaru's factory in Gunma, Japan. They use the same engine and offer the same transmissions. Both on the surface and beneath it, they're nearly identical. They use many of the same body panels, the same seats, the same tech, and spotting the differences on the inside will take one seriously eagle-eyed investigator. If you're interested in one or both vehicles though, that might leave you questioning whether or not there's any differences at all.

To find out if one stood out compared to the other, I drove both the GR86 and the BRZ. I put plenty of miles on both coupes in the city, on the highway, and in the local canyons to evaluate things like comfort and performance. And, to cap it all off, I took a deep dive into the spec sheets, pricing out both models at the top and bottom of their respective ranges, and I came out the other side with a definitive answer as to which one I prefer.