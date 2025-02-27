Michelin Pilot Sport 4S Vs. Pilot Sport 4 Tires: What's The Difference?

The Pilot Sport 4S has a treadwear rating of 300, while the Pilot Sport 4 has a treadwear rating of 320 (there are a few exceptions with 300 treadwear ratings, but not many). What does that mean? Uniform Tire Quality Grade (UTQG) or Treadwear rating as it is commonly referred to, is a measurement of how long a tire lasts under certain testing conditions. It's one of those numbers listed on the side of your tires.

Generally speaking, tires with higher treadwear ratings last longer while lower treadwear rating tires will be a bit stickier — leading to better braking performance. In this case, the standard Pilot Sport 4 has the higher treadwear rating, so it will likely last a little longer. The treadwear rating differences are small between the two tires, however, and in independent tests comparing the two, braking distances are mostly similar.

The 4S is also available in a much wider variety of sizes. If you're shopping for Pilot Sport 4S tires on Tire Rack, there are pages and pages of available sizes to scroll through. From 215-series width (215 millimeters wide) all the way up to 355-series tires, the 4S has dozens of choices for your specific wheels. The Sport 4 is available in several different sizes, but far fewer than the 4S. The 4S is also available (in certain sizes) with some cool perks like sound-absorbing foam for a quieter ride, or a Premium Touch sidewall treatment that enhances the tire's looks.

