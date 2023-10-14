The 2024 Corvette E-Ray Holds A Strange But Impressive Record You Might Not Expect

Adding a hybrid drivetrain that introduced all-wheel drive to the mid-engine C8 Corvette resulted in E-Ray earning the title of quickest Corvette ever, with a 0-60 sprint taking only 2.5 seconds on the way to a quarter-mile time of 10.5 seconds. But Chevy's marketing for the new E-Ray will also focus on the all-weather capabilities made possible by that all-wheel drive layout, in an effort to entice a wider customer base to the brand and model.

That priority also led to another surprising record the E-Ray now holds: From the factory, it's equipped with the widest all-season tires ever seen on a production vehicle. Those are Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4+ ZP tires, which at the rear measure an absurd 345 millimeters wide (plus 275 millimeters up front, for those following along).

These all-seasons get a different tread design with four distinct compounds to handle low temperatures, rain, and snow. But Michelin developed the new tire with Chevrolet to ensure it still gets the same top speed rating as the optional Pilot Sport 4S (also an excellent all-rounder tire), and even the Cup 2s on the Z06 or Z07-equipped track stars. At a recent E-Ray launch program in Colorado — where in our E-Ray first drive we saw just how much grip there is — I spoke with Michelin's Product Category Manager for OE Wayne Yount about working with GM to develop the E-Ray's record-setting all-season tire.