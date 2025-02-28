6 Of The Cheapest Sports Cars You Can Get Brand New In 2025

First up is a sports car that squeaks in just under $30,000. The 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport, at an MSRP of $29,330, is the entry-level Miata, not that there's anything wrong with that. Its 2.0-Liter engine produces 181 horsepower and is the same powerplant you'll find in every current Miata. The MX-5 Miata Sport also packs the same six-speed manual transmission that is a pleasure to use and drives the rear wheels in true sports car fashion. The easy-folding soft top can be operated with a single hand. Fitting into the Miata can be a challenge for larger people, but if you do fit, it's a great place to be.

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a decent performer, able to do zeor-to-60 mph in 5.5 seconds and 0-100 mph in 15.7 seconds. The quarter-mile goes by in 14.3 seconds at a trap speed of 96 mph. The Miata's top speed is 139 mph, and it generates .90g on the skidpad.

As with most entry-level models, there is not a lot of choice to be had. Like the MINI, there is one standard exterior color, in this case Jet Black Mica. There is one optional color, Soul Red, for $595 extra. Standard equipment on the 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport includes black cloth seats, LED headlights, and 16-inch metallic black wheels.