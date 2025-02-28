6 Of The Cheapest Sports Cars You Can Get Brand New In 2025
While new car prices steadily continue going in an upward direction, there are still some sports cars that can considered affordable. Yes, you will need to add transportation and all of those other annoying fees that are often inevitable when making an automotive purchase, so keep that in mind. On the other hand, you should also look into any manufacturer's incentives that could reduce the cost of purchasing or leasing your new sports car.
There are many other types of sports cars to note. There are high-horsepower four-door sedans, sports cars renowned for great handling, those with the most powerful naturally aspirated engines, and some that only the rich and famous can get their hands on.
Our selection of the cheapest sports cars you can get in 2025 includes both coupes and convertibles, covering both pure two-seaters and 2+2s with varying amounts of occasional rear seating space. While most of them are front-engined with rear-wheel drive, there is one front-wheel drive model included. Some of our examples are available with a manual transmission, but a few are automatic only. We will list these 2025 sports cars from least expensive to most costly. Let the games begin.
2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport: $29,330
First up is a sports car that squeaks in just under $30,000. The 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport, at an MSRP of $29,330, is the entry-level Miata, not that there's anything wrong with that. Its 2.0-Liter engine produces 181 horsepower and is the same powerplant you'll find in every current Miata. The MX-5 Miata Sport also packs the same six-speed manual transmission that is a pleasure to use and drives the rear wheels in true sports car fashion. The easy-folding soft top can be operated with a single hand. Fitting into the Miata can be a challenge for larger people, but if you do fit, it's a great place to be.
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a decent performer, able to do zeor-to-60 mph in 5.5 seconds and 0-100 mph in 15.7 seconds. The quarter-mile goes by in 14.3 seconds at a trap speed of 96 mph. The Miata's top speed is 139 mph, and it generates .90g on the skidpad.
As with most entry-level models, there is not a lot of choice to be had. Like the MINI, there is one standard exterior color, in this case Jet Black Mica. There is one optional color, Soul Red, for $595 extra. Standard equipment on the 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport includes black cloth seats, LED headlights, and 16-inch metallic black wheels.
2025 Toyota GR86: $30,000
The 2025 Toyota GR86 hits an MSRP of exactly $30,000, which gets you the base level trim. The 2025 GR86 represents the second generation of this capable sport coupe. While the trunk and folding rear seat are advertised to fit a set of racing tires for track days, the rear seat is more suitable for children than adults.
Equipped with a 2.4-liter flat-four with an output of 228 horsepower, the GR86 has a traditional front-engine, rear-drive layout. The preferred transmission is the standard six-speed manual, but a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters is also available for $1,100 additional.
In terms of performance, the six-speed manual version of the Toyota GR86 does 0-60 mph in 5.4 seconds and 0-100 mph in 13.8 seconds. Quarter-mile elapsed time from a standing start is 14.0 seconds with a maximum speed of 101 mph at the end. Estimated top speed is 140 mph, while the GR86 pulls .98g on a 300-foot skidpad. With the automatic, the times are slower, top speed is less, and skidpad cornering is not quite as good.
In addition to its standard black cloth interior, there are a total of four exterior colors available on the 2025 GR86 at no extra cost. Two additional colors are available for $475 more. Other standard equipment on the 2025 GR86 consists of a digital gauge cluster with Track Mode, Torsen LSD, LED headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires. You also get a complimentary one-year membership in the National Auto Sport Association, including a free High-Performance Driving Experience.
2025 Subaru BRZ: $31,210
If you think you're seeing a car that's nearly identical to the GR86, you are. The 2025 Subaru BRZ is the GR86's twin, Subaru's version of this joint-venture car created by both automakers. The differences come down to their front fascias and their suspension tuning. This gives the Subaru BRZ more fluid, smoother handling compared to the GR86's preference for being balanced on the edge when cornering.
The Subaru BRZ is powered by the same 2.4-liter, flat-four with 228 horsepower that propels the GR86. The 2025 BRZ comes with something that the GR86 does not have, a Sport mode on its manual transmission. This improves the BRZ's response to throttle inputs.
Performance stats for the Subaru BRZ give it a 0-60 mph time of 5.5 seconds and a 0-100 mph time of 13.7 seconds, nearly identical to the GR86. The BRZ recorded a quarter-mile time of 14.0 seconds at 101 mph, the same as the GR86. And the Subaru BRZ's cornering on a 300-ft. skidpad came out to .97g, just a smidge off the GR86's mark. There is no significant performance difference between the two.
Standard equipment listed by Subaru on the base-level BRZ, called the Premium trim, includes a Torsen limited-slip differential, vehicle stability control with Track Mode, strut tower bar, 17-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, LED headlights, black cloth upholstery, and configurable LCD gauge cluster. An automatic transmission is not available, requiring an upgrade to the more expensive Limited trim. All seven exterior colors are available at no extra cost.
2025 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback: $31,920
The next suspect in our search for the cheapest sports cars is the all-American 2025 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback, the last of its ponycar breed that is still standing. Once again, we are selecting the entry-level Mustang, which comes in at an MSRP of $31,920.
What's under this Mustang's hood is a 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost inline-four putting out 315 horsepower and driving the rear wheels. The bad news is that a manual transmission is not available on the EcoBoost, leaving a 10-speed automatic as the only transmission choice. The EcoBoost's automatic's 0-60 time is an excellent 4.5 seconds, while it got through the quarter-mile in 13.2 seconds at a max speed of 103 mph.
The standard equipment list for the Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback gets you selectable drive modes, launch control, and electronic line-lock (for track use only). You also get an independent rear suspension as well which means no more live axles. Wheels are 18-inch aluminum with all-season tires installed. Seats are covered in gray or black cloth and the front buckets adjust manually, while the rear seat has a 50/50 split bench. The +2 rear seating is fine for occasional and brief use, but don't attempt any long trips.
Standard no-charge exterior colors are black and white, plus metallic silver and gray. Four additional colors incur a $295 upcharge, while Molten Magenta Metallic Tri-coat will set you back $995.
2025 Mini Cooper S 2-Door: $32,200
The 2025 MINI Cooper S is the least expensive high-performance MINI. For a $32,200 MSRP, this MINI has a 2.0-Liter turbocharged inline four with an output of 201 horses, providing 0-60 mph in just 5.8 seconds and 0-100 mph in 14.7 seconds. Top speed is 150 mph, while it corners at .89g. While this is the one car here with front-wheel drive, and one of three that come only with an automatic, the Mini Cooper does have a seven-speed DCT to engage you, plus the MINI's renowned go-cart handling.
Before anyone questions whether the MINI Cooper is a true sports car, the MINI's racing history includes three overall victories in the prestigious Monte Carlo Rally in 1964, 1965, and 1967. More recently, the MINI John Cooper Works Race Team achieved 11 wins, 30 podium finishes, and multiple championship titles in the U.S. in 2024, specifically the Driver's Championship and the Manufacturer's Championship in the Touring Car A class. MINI also offers on-track MINI Driving Experience classes to enthusiastic MINI owners in the U.S.
BMW purchased MINI and has been producing vehicles since 2001. This means that, just as with a BMW, the MINI's extensive option list can add a lot of cost to your build very fast. There is only one standard exterior color that does not cost extra (red), while three other colors will cost you $650 additional and two more require a trim upgrade that will cost you a total of $2,700, including the paint charge.
2025 BMW 230i Coupe: $39,600
Finally, just squeaking in under the $40,000 limit we have set is the 2025 BMW 230i Coupe, the Bavarian answer to the search for the cheapest sports car. The 230i Coupe has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower. Its power is channeled through an eight-speed Sport automatic transmission on its way to the rear wheels — sorry, but this particular BMW does not offer a manual transmission. An all-wheel drive version is also available for $41,600, or $2,000 additional.
The 2025 BMW 230i Coupe's performance gets it from 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds and 0-100 mph in 13.4 seconds. The quarter-mile run takes 13.7 seconds, getting you up to 101 mph at the finish line. The 230i's top speed, according to BMW, is 155 mph. It will pull .92g on the 300-foot skidpad.
The BMW 230i Coupe offers a single standard color available at no additional charge: white. There are five additional colors that carry a $650 increase, while two others trigger a $4,000 trim and paint upgrade. Then there are the two "frozen" matte colors that will cost you $5,050 additional. This being a BMW, it means an extensive options list is yours to select from, with loads of wheels, interior seating and trim choices, and option packages.