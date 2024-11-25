7 Sports Cars Notorious For Great Handling

Car enthusiasts will often consider a sports car superior for its speed or brag about its 0-60 mph times on the track. Every so often, another driver will see my car and rev their engine at me, challenging me to launch off the line once the light turns green. And maybe they'd beat me, but that's okay. Some sports cars aren't meant to show off on a straightaway and instead come to life when there's winding roads and hairpin turns — these sports cars are all about handling.

Advertisement

As a canyon carver enthusiast with experience driving multiple cars on this list, I often chase that feeling as though you and the car are moving as one. This is achieved through responsive steering, agile movements, and maybe even uncomfortably loud interiors where you can hear just about everything happening as you take a turn or shift gears. The following cars were chosen for their handling capabilities and how fun they are to take on a twisty back road or challenging canyon cruise.