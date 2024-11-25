7 Sports Cars Notorious For Great Handling
Car enthusiasts will often consider a sports car superior for its speed or brag about its 0-60 mph times on the track. Every so often, another driver will see my car and rev their engine at me, challenging me to launch off the line once the light turns green. And maybe they'd beat me, but that's okay. Some sports cars aren't meant to show off on a straightaway and instead come to life when there's winding roads and hairpin turns — these sports cars are all about handling.
As a canyon carver enthusiast with experience driving multiple cars on this list, I often chase that feeling as though you and the car are moving as one. This is achieved through responsive steering, agile movements, and maybe even uncomfortably loud interiors where you can hear just about everything happening as you take a turn or shift gears. The following cars were chosen for their handling capabilities and how fun they are to take on a twisty back road or challenging canyon cruise.
Corvette C4
I'm personally not a muscle car enthusiast, but you'll see plenty of Corvettes during a weekend canyon cruise. One of the most respected Corvettes when it comes to handling is the C4. As the name implies, this is the fourth generation of the Corvette, manufactured by Chevrolet from 1984 to 1996. There's some argument over which year can be considered for this category, with some Corvette fans feeling like their older models were a bit more on the stiff side. However, the ZR-1 from 1991 has 375 horsepower, reaches top speeds of 175-180 mph, and reaches 0-60 mph in just under five seconds — and much improved handling. There's a reason SlashGear claims the C4 Corvette is a great deal for the amount of power you're getting.
The C4's curb weight is 3,465 pounds, but its nimble chassis, steering feel, and feedback have created a force to be reckoned with on the windiest of roads. They're a bit underrated compared to other cars on this list, but the C4 feels fun and retro, like an escape from modern complexities as you smoothly, easily, and quickly make your way through gorgeous scenery on a relaxing Sunday morning away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
McLaren 765LT
The McLaren 765LT almost feels like it's cheating. The six-figure supercar has a mid-engine twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that produces 590 lb-ft of torque, 755 HP, reaches 62 mph in 2.8 seconds, and gives the sub-3,000 pound track monster a max speed of 205 mph. To add to its intimidating power, the 765LT has exchanged the usual luxuries of a McLaren with performance modifications. The cabin feels a bit simple, with no carpet and lighter seats — and there's no cargo space. This is because the McLaren 765LT may be a supercar, but it's meant to be pushed to its limits on the track and in the canyons.
The McLaren 765LT is known for its top-tier suspension and linked hydraulics, precise steering with feedback, and aerodynamic design. This has created superior handling and turning that can't be matched by many. Since the McLaren 765LT is a driver's car more than a success statement, some drivers do feel like it's a bit bare-bones and hectic inside this model. But drivers that want to hit the back roads feel they're taming a beast at every turn.
MK4 Supra
Before you can even say "Supra," this '90s sports car will have already turned the corner, out of sight. What Supra fans love about this particular model is how well it handles its weight. Despite being almost 3,500 pounds, the MK4 Supra drives like it's on the rails. It's known for gripping to the road, regaining traction well, and having easy steering. These combined help the Supra take really fast corners without any challenge, making it a key contender for canyon carving.
The MK4 Supra reaches top speeds of 155 mph and can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. Despite these impressive stats, a lot of people still use the Supra as a daily driver. That's because it's comfortable, has a lot of interior and trunk space, and is quite reliable (not surprising for a Toyota). Due to its great handling combined with its ease and comfort, the MK4 Supra is a great pick for anyone that wants to make any type of cruise enjoyable.
[Featured image by Ahmadfhatonii via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 finds itself on so many lists, this was bound to be another one. Whether it's driving through the city, going for lap time on the track, or winding through the countryside, the Porsche 911 GT3 is a no-brainer. On the track, the GT3's top speed is just short of 200 at 193 mph, and it reaches 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. That's thanks to a 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine that can produce up to 331 lb-ft of torque and 9,000 RPM.
When it comes to canyon drives, the GT3 has insane responsiveness, a light feel to its steering, and tough-to-beat grip. However, some car enthusiasts feel that maybe the GT3 is just too perfect, feeling a bit stiff and isolated on turns. If it's the perfect experience you want, though, you can't go wrong with this Porsche model. The weight transfer ensures that you always feel balanced, and the easy feel of the car keeps you feeling confident on any road.
MX-5 Mazda Miata
When you ask anyone for the perfect canyon carver, almost everyone has the Mazda Miata on their list. It's funny when you really think about the Mazda Miata's specs on paper, with the stock 1993 Miata's 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine only producing 116 horsepower, 100 lb-ft, and 0-60 mph in about five seconds. With a top speed of 135 mph, the Miata just sounds lame on paper — aside from the popup headlights, of course. But this '90s car (and its more modern predecessor, too) is not to be messed with on winding tracks and twisty canyons.
This year Miata has a curb weight of 2,222, making it extremely lightweight. It's also super low to the ground, has an even weight distribution, and a chassis designed for precision and stability even on the sharpest of turns. The Miata's handling is incredible, leaving riders feeling as if they're in a go-kart due to its size, lowness, zippy acceleration, and super responsive handling. You will never have a more thrilling time driving an affordable, very low powered sports car than bringing your Miata on a winding canyon cruise.
BMW M2
The BMW M2 is one of the best cars to bring with you on a twisty track thanks to its incredible handling and speed. This is definitely an exhilarating choice thanks to the BMW M2's rear-wheel drive, wide track, innovative suspension, and short wheelbase. With a chassis that orients itself over bumps as well, the BMW M2 feels in-tune with everything on the road, creating a sense of alertness and responsiveness that has you quickly winding around other sports cars on tough roads.
"The M2 is of course at its best on a canyon road with tight curves, like the ones leading into Prescott, Arizona. After a while, you learn that this coupe can handle way more than you're giving it, the taut chassis keeping the M2 planted while cornering, aided by the nearly 50/50 front/rear weight distribution," SlashGear stated during our own test drive of the vehicle.
The M2 has a 3-liter inline six-cylinder engine that produces 450 horsepower and gets you to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. Combined with its visibility and comfortable interior, the M2 inspires confidence while still feeling incredibly fun and rewarding to drive. This is a track-focused car that is made with driving enthusiasts in mind, reaching 177 mph with the Driver's Package, but the twists and turns are where the true excitement begins.
Lotus Elise
Maybe I'm biased, but I've made the mistake of driving a 2006 Lotus Elise — and once you do that, you can't think about any other car. There is no other car like the now discontinued Elise, especially once you take it on a spirited canyon drive. With no power steering, a mid-engine, and wheels that are taller and wider in the back, it's made for precise handling. Pair that with the '06 Elise's sub-2,000 pound, super low body, 190 hp produced by its Toyota engine and this is going to be an incredibly heart-pounding ride with aggressive turn-taking that will leave other cars struggling to keep up.
The Lotus Elise's performance is only part of the fun. This is not your everyday car, with an interior that's so minimal you feel like it's been stripped for the junkyard. The super thin seats, baron dash, and lack of noise-canceling insulation make each drive feel like a production. Yet, I consistently imagine awkwardly lowering myself into its cockpit and experiencing that stark enclosure. The Lotus Elise is not known for comfort — music is hard to hear over the roaring of the engine and basically every other mechanical thing happening as you drive, the seats leave some feeling a bit stiff, and taller people may find a few blind spots to take note of.
But that's the fun of it — this is an immersive experience like no other on the road. I feel every little rock on the road, every movement of the wheel. Every little movement I make gets an immediate response that is super precise and satisfying. I can't hear the term "canyon carver" without acknowledging the Lotus Elise as the taker of this title.