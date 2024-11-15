Here's Why Lotus Discontinued The Elise

The much-lauded Lotus Elise was discontinued in 2021 along with the Lotus Exige and Evora, bringing an end to an eventful journey that began in 1996 with the introduction of Lotus' Elise Series 1. The British automaker had stopped selling the Elise in the United States in 2011 (alongside the Exige) after Toyota discontinued the 2ZZ-GE four-cylinder engines used in them, so those closely following car trends likely expected this, especially as automakers continue to move away from gasoline and diesel engines amid the growing focus on electrification.

In its day, the Elise was hailed for its imposing good looks, low center of gravity, and silky-smooth engines, as well as a high-end aluminum chassis and lightweight, compact fiberglass design that added to its balance, and fantastically supple ride — and this enthusiasm for the road gained it recognition as one of the best Lotus cars of all time. In fact, it wasn't just lauded among Lotuses — British newspaper The Daily Telegraph named the Lotus Elise one of the best cars ever made, period.

[Featured image by Thierry & Didier Descouens via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]