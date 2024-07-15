Which Lotus Models Have A Toyota Engine?

Car companies often integrate engines from other manufacturers to leverage specialized expertise, cut costs, and meet stringent regulatory standards, and it usually works out for the best. One example of this is British sports carmaker Lotus, which turned to Toyota engines in the mid-2000s to harness their renowned reliability.

Prior to that, Lotus relied on Rover engines for some of its vehicles. However, seeking a more dependable and powerful option, Lotus made the strategic decision in 2004 to switch to Toyota engines. This shift proved successful for the company, as Toyota engines offered a perfect blend of performance and reliability, complementing Lotus' core principles.

The partnership between Lotus and Toyota — merging British sports car agility with Japanese engineering prowess — produced some truly exceptional vehicles over the years. From the nimble Elise, to the high-performance Emira, the use of Toyota engines has allowed Lotus to maintain its reputation of producing driver-focused cars. Here's a look at which Lotus cars have benefited from the use of Toyota engines.