This Is What Killed Ford's Short-Lived T-Bird Reboot

It's hard to overstate just how big the auto industry's retro movement was during the late 1990s and early 2000s. From inexpensive compact cars like the Volkswagen New Beetle to the high-end Ford GT, there was no shortage of retro-styled machines brought to the market, and they were met with varying degrees of success. The New Beetle was a cultural phenomenon when it came out. The Chrysler PT Cruiser? Sure, people liked to make fun of it, but it was a hit among buyers, with Chrysler moving over a million units before the PT Cruiser was discontinued in 2010.

Then there was the reborn, retro-styled Ford Thunderbird, which first appeared in 1999 as a concept car and went on to be in production from the 2002 to 2005 model years. Though the new Thunderbird looked the part and generated some hype initially, the car never took off the way Ford had hoped. Sales figures were promising initially, but soon nosedived, with less than 70,000 cars sold across its four model years.

The Thunderbird had such a short life because of its high price. Apart from its eye-catching looks, the Thunderbird didn't really excel at anything. It wasn't particularly fast, it didn't handle like a sports car, it wasn't very practical, and despite having shared Jaguar underpinnings and a Jaguar engine, it wasn't as luxurious or refined as its European competition.