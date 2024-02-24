Everything To Know About The S197 Mustang

The fifth-generation Mustang, codenamed S197, stands out in the recent Mustang lineup as one with strong inspiration from the 1960s. Thanks to its retro-futuristic design, some argue that this might be one of the best-looking, if not the best-looking, Mustang generation of all time. It came as a pleasantly surprising deviation from the New Edge SN95 Mustang, which looked like it was propelling the pony car into a more contemporary style.

Sales for this Mustang generation started in 2005 and ended in 2014. While the S197 didn't do as well in the market as all its predecessors, it still holds up as a budget-friendly car among enthusiasts, striking a balance of performance, retro styling, and affordability. It's earned its name through fame, making an appearance in "I Am Legend" with Will Smith, and through infamy, like all the memes about Mustangs crashing into crowds at car meets (many of those videos are S197s).

But, famous or infamous, the car is part of one of Ford's most iconic car series, and its story reflects that. Every generation of the Mustang has a different lore, design, and performance package in it. Let's get down to business and tell you all you need to know about the fifth in the Ford Mustang line, the S197.