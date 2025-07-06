Why Did Ford Sell Off Its Jaguar & Land Rover Brands?

It's one year into the Global Financial Crisis, and Ford has maxed out its credit cards after buying not one, but five luxury car brands, and it's been bleeding money ever since. Meanwhile, the top end of town is taking such a beating from the GFC that in Dubai, dozens of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Jags, and Bentleys are being abandoned as their owners flee the catastrophic effects of a collapsing economy.

It was against this backdrop — a harsh economic climate, an evaporating luxury car market, and its own yearly loss of $14.5 billion — that Ford decided to sell its ownership of Jaguar and Land Rover. Tata Motors — the automotive arm of a multi-billion-dollar industrial conglomerate in India — picked up the two British marques on 26 March, 2008, under the newly minted 'Jaguar Land Rover' tag — at a fire-sale price of $2.3 billion.

Ford had announced its acquisition of Jaguar amid some fanfare back in 1989, saving the legendary leaping cat from almost certain extinction, then followed suit by purchasing Land Rover from BMW in 2000 for $2.7 billion. So where did it all go wrong? Early fortunes looked good, with Jaguar's racing team taking checkered flags at Daytona and Le Mans in 1990, and a brand-new XJ Series launching at the Paris Motor Show in 1994. By the following year, XJ sales had hit a five year high. But despite its glamour, the Blue Oval never made a profit from Jaguar.