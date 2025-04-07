People Are Coming Around On Jaguar's Brash New Car - Here's Why
The Jaguar rebrand has remained controversial since the bubble gum pink Jaguar Type 00 was revealed alongside a cringeworthy new logo and advertisement campaign. The luxury sports brand has decided to focus solely on electric vehicles — later this year, Jaguar should have an all-electric lineup after the release of the F-Pace. While this massive pivot initially caused a lot of backlash from the car community, it seems that some have come around to the Jaguar Type 00 after seeing it roaming the streets of Paris.
In late 2024, Jaguar first revealed the Jaguar Type 00 at Miami Art Week, a fully electric, zero-emissions concept car with a blocky, brutalist styling that's a far cry from the brand's most popular sports cars. It didn't sit well with the most outspoken car enthusiasts, with many predicting the concept would never go into production and hoping for Jaguar's downfall. While the Jaguar Type 00 definitely got people talking, it didn't seem to be for the right reasons.
Jaguar Type 00 gets praise from car community online
A few months after the Jaguar Type 00 was initially unveiled, the concept car was spotted on the streets of Paris. Videos started popping up on social media — and it seems like opinions have started to shift (somewhat). On a TikTok video of the Type 00 making its way down a crowded street, the comments have shown a varied reaction to the controversial vehicle. Said one TikTok user: "It's not a bad looking car, but it shouldn't be made by Jaguar. We also gotta have in mind that it is a concept and not the final product. At first I was a hater of this car but now I kinda like it."
Others added that the Type 00 hate is "forced," while some agreed that they could no longer deny that they liked the EV. Noted another user on a video of a silver version of the Type 00: "You're all gonna love this soon enough. I hated it at first to [sic] but I agree, matte silver or black is the move for this car."
While the exterior of the Jaguar Type 00 has been winning over the car community due to its minimalistic, futuristic design reminding them of a video game model, the interior has continued to concern Jaguar fans. The art deco-inspired cabin blends wood and other textiles in a minimalist and clean design. It may be too minimalist for some, however, with some calling it "sterile and cold" and others even comparing it to a hotel bathroom.
Love it or hate it, the Jaguar Type 00 is just a concept car for now — Jaguar has three EVs on the way later in 2025 that are much different than the Type 00. Still, many are concerned that the dramatic pivot in marketing may spell the death of the iconic sports car brand.