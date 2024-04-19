5 Car Brands You Probably Didn't Realize Ford Owned

Ford is one of the world's oldest car brands, founded in 1903 and continuously operating to the present day. The company also successfully introduced assembly line innovations that allowed it to make an affordable car with the Model T.

Ford didn't stop at making cars: It also dipped into other industries, like aviation, where the company made the Ford Trimotor, an airplane still worth a lot of money today, and tanks, including some variants of the battlefield-dominating M4 Sherman and M10 Tank Destroyers – one of the best tank destroyers of World War 2 – for the Allies.

But Ford is best known for its road vehicles. Many other competitors made great cars, SUVs, and trucks, and when Ford saw the opportunity, it snapped them up and added them to its portfolio.

While Ford eventually sold most of them later, it profoundly impacted these companies through shared technologies and design or by providing much-needed cash and capital that kept them afloat. More than that, some of these companies also influenced Ford through technology transfers and even made some models that were just rebadged into Ford.