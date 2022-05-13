The Volvo V70 R Is A Cool Modern Classic You Can Own For Cheap

Before Chinese automaker Geely took the helm of Volvo Cars, the Swedish automaker had a reputation for peerless safety technologies and boxy station wagons. Volvo's been making cars since 1927, but the world got its first taste of Volvo station wagons in 1953 with the ladder-frame Duett estate. It's essentially a truck hiding underneath a stretched car body, and it became a massive hit in Europe, said Motor Biscuit.

But when talking about Volvo station wagons, the venerable 850 is typically first in mind. Produced from 1991 to 1996, the 850 spawned a high-performance T-5R package that included a turbocharged 2.3-liter five-cylinder engine under the hood, pumping out 240 horsepower on 10.9 pounds of boost pressure. Other bespoke racing-inspired equipment includes T-5R Yellow paint, firmer shock absorbers, and 17-inch wheels. The 850 T-5R was a station wagon that punched above its weight class, accelerating from zero to 60 mph in a scant 6.7-seconds.

Volvo came up with something special for its next-generation station wagon, the V70. Not only is it sleeker than before, but it came with even more Scandinavian muscle under the hood.