Why Volvo Gave Away The Use Of Their Most Valuable Invention

Safety was at the core of Swedish automaker Volvo's founding principles. Volvo started as a subsidiary of Swedish bearing manufacturer AB SKF and produced its first car, the open-top ÖV4 (nicknamed Jakob), in 1927. By 1944, the Volvo PV444 became the first production car equipped with a laminated windscreen. It featured thicker glass that doesn't shatter into razor-sharp shards when broken, effectively preventing nasty cuts, injuries, or (heaven forbid) decapitations in a car accident.

However, the 1950s were a time of awakening in automotive safety. The number of vehicles on the road increased rapidly, and fatal accidents became familiar with each passing day. The US government started tracking vehicle fatalities in 1950 and reported 33,186 deaths due to road accidents. In addition, Gunmar Engellau, who served as Volvo's CEO from 1956 to 1971, lost a relative in a traffic accident, said Forbes. It was all due to the shortcomings of the two-point belt design, an early seat belt first seen in mid-19th century vintage airplanes.

Engellau's solution was to poach engineer Nils Bohlin from Saab in 1958. After working with ejector seats and four-point harnesses at Saab, Bohlin became Volvo's first Chief Safety Engineer. His first assignment was to develop a better seat belt design that wouldn't cause internal injuries in a high-speed crash.