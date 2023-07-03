How Mercury's Cougar Rode The Mustang Wave And Outperformed Expectations

Since its founding in 1938 by Edsel Ford, the Mercury division has always consisted of rebadged versions of Ford cars, the mid-tier choice between Ford and the brand's Lincoln luxury vehicles. Ford closed the doors on its Mercury subsidiary in 2010, but muscle car fans remain in awe of the Mercury Cougar unveiled in 1967. The Cougar nameplate spanned eight generations until 2002, but the most unforgettable is the first to second-gen variants based on the iconic Ford Mustang.

The funny thing is Ford originally suggested the "Cougar" name for the Mustang, and the Cougar T-7 project started a few years before the Mustang's smashing debut in 1964. Ford sold 22,000 Mustangs during the first on-sale date and made 263,434 deliveries by the end of 1964, and the numbers motivated the automaker to come up with a more refined and stylish Mustang.

Gaschwald/Shutterstock

By 1966, the Mercury Cougar was in dealerships as a more "mature" and luxurious rendition of the Mustang, and buyers flocked in droves. Mercury executives were pining for 85,000 units sold in the Cougar's maiden year, but the company sold more than 150,000 Cougars when all was said and done.