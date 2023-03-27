Here's Why The Aston Martin Vulcan Costs Over $2.3 Million

You wouldn't typically associate an Aston Martin with a "wild" racing car, but that's a straightforward way to describe the British automaker's Vulcan track-only hypercar unveiled in 2015. Having the reputation of being Aston's most outlandish four-wheeled creation, the unhinged Vulcan demands a steady hand, a lead foot, and over $2.3 million in pocket change.

The controversial Jeremy Clarkson took the Vulcan for a spin shortly after its maiden debut. He likened the driving experience to "being inside a room with a bear that's thinking of attacking you." Nice.

The Aston Martin Vulcan is not your typical super GT despite having the underpinnings of the brand's magnificent One-77, a limited-edition supercar featuring a 77-unit production run and a 7.3-liter V12 engine. Instead, it's a stripped-down, bare-bones track car with an all-carbon body shell, an equally raucous 7.0-liter V12 racing motor, and street-based styling that will make any car lover take a second look.