5 Of The Best Tank Destroyers Of WW2

Tanks were usually involved in any invasion in the European theatre during World War II. The German Panzer Is and IIs spearheaded the invasion of Poland, while the later Panzer IIIs and IVs were used against France and the Soviet Union in 1940. On the other end of the spectrum, the Soviets used massive numbers of T-34s and KV-1s to overwhelm the Germans starting in 1943 at the Battle of Kursk, while the Allied landings at Normandy had several M4 Shermans.

Although the Tigers and the Shermans are what we most often see in movies and hear in war stories like these, we should not forget the armored vehicle they feared — the tank destroyer.

These armored vehicles were designed to destroy tanks and favor firepower over other attributes like mobility, protection, or even a turret. Although they may not look as scary or impressive as their prey, many tank crews were caught unaware and had their giant, expensive metal beasts turned into scrap metal by these tank destroyers.