The Biggest Tank Skirmish The World Has Ever Seen: The Battle Of Kursk

The conflicts on the Eastern Front of World War II were bloody and brutal. By 1943, the German army had lost millions of soldiers in Russia and resorted to using aging conscripts from World War I and boys of the Hitler Youth to fill this void. Following Operation Barbarossa, Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union, and after its crushing defeat as a result of Hitler's desperate persistence in the Battle of Stalingrad, Stalin's Red Army started its counteroffensive west towards Berlin. At the Battle of Kursk, the Soviet victory ultimately marked the end of the conflict on the Eastern Front and a turning point in World War II.

The events of the summer of 1943 might be seen as Germany's last stand on the Eastern Front in what was already one of the most challenging conflicts ever seen in war. Stalingrad had claimed the lives of over a million Red Army soldiers, and half a million German troops were dead or captured by the time Field Marshall Friedrich Paulus surrendered against Hitler's will. Soon after, the remaining German forces established a new front line stretching from northern Russia to the Black Sea. At its center, surrounding the city of Kursk, was a bulge, or salient, that reached 150 miles from north to south and penetrated 100 miles into German territory.

The Battle of Kursk was staged within the salient, and it will forever be remembered as one of the most significant combined ground and air offenses ever waged, with tanks playing a dominant role. Here, we look at the events leading up to, during, and following the battle of Kursk, the armament of each of the belligerent forces, and its ultimate effect on the outcome of World War II.