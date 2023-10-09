Why Germany's WWII Panther Tank Is So Polarizing To Experts

When Germany invaded Russia in the summer of 1941, its Panther IV tanks met heavy opposition from the Soviet's newly unveiled and superior T-34 tanks. According to HowStuffWorks, a German general named Heinz Guderian stated in his diary, "This was the first occasion on which the apparent superiority of the Russian T-34 to our tanks became plainly apparent."

Although a successor for the Panther IV tank was already in the works prior to the start of World War II, it suddenly became the utmost priority. The final design was heavily influenced by the findings of a special tank commission that was sent to the eastern front to gather information.

In a testament to the determination of German military planners, approximately 18 months after the first Russian T-34s were encountered, the new Panther V tanks were being produced and thrust into battle. To improve speed, this new rolling weapon had a 700 horsepower gasoline-powered engine provided by Maybach that boasted a range of 110 miles.

A torsion bar suspension system also allowed the Panther V to traverse uneven terrain with inconsistencies up to 20 inches, a feat that wasn't duplicated until the Leopard 2 tanks entered service more than three decades later.

It was also heavily armored, with some sections on the front sporting five inches thick armor plating. However, the dominating attribute was the Panther V's main gun: a long barreled cannon that was capable of firing a 75mm (approximately three inches) diameter shell that could pierce armor nearly five inches thick, from a distance of almost 1,100 yards.

[Featured image by Mick Knapton via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]