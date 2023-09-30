The Worlds Toughest Tricycle: The Big Foot M4 Sherman T10 Tank

During WWII, Allied forces faced a serious roadblock in taking territory quickly during the early stages of the Battle of Normandy. Axis forces had laid vast minefields that would impede troops, and clearing the fields had to be done quickly to avoid losing momentum. The solution was to produce an armored vehicle capable of sweeping mines quickly to allow for safe travel for supply vehicles and infantry.

While British forces worked on flailed models that would go on to influence mine-sweeping vehicles used today, the Fisher Body Division of General Motors adapted the popular M4 Sherman to develop the Big Foot M4 T10 based on earlier tricycle designs from the United States National Defense Research Committee. The vehicle used an M4 Sherman body but stripped the tank of its tracks and replaced them with two oversized 96-inch rollers in the front and a set of smaller 72-inch rollers on the back of the vehicle.

To make room for the large wheels, the tank's armor was reduced at the front of the sponsons, and the floor thickness was increased to 25-millimeter steel to help absorb the impact of detonated mines, even though the Big Foot itself was remote-controlled. The tank weighed over 100,000 pounds and could reach a maximum speed of 6.8 mph while clearing mines. While the 75-millimeter gun mounted at the top of the tank was retained, it served no purpose as it couldn't be used while remote-controlled.