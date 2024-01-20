What Made The KV-1 Heavy Tank Such A Behemoth On The Battlefield

Heavy tanks, despite what their designation may suggest, weren't simply designed to be great, lumbering hulks. Thick armor to absorb punishment was paramount, certainly, but so too was relative mobility. This is where the Soviet Union's Object 279, an enormous, magnificent and ultimately impractical machine, rather fell down.

Technological advances over the developmental history of the tank were crucial. They meant that medium tanks and later MBTs could wield fearsome, heavy armaments while still being more maneuverable. After all, their armor could be as thick as possible, but it was just extra weight against new weapons designed to penetrate it. Before the era of the heavy tank was over, though, it brought the world some of the most intimidating and powerful ground vehicles ever. Another Soviet Union creation, the KV-1, was a prime example of this.

During World War II, the Soviet Union had a predilection for the mightiest of machines. As retired Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen L. "Cookie" Sewell wrote in Armor magazine in 2002, a cornerstone of the armored strategy was "very heavy tanks used for breaking through into the enemy's rear areas." Few vehicles have ever defined this concept quite like the KV-1. Let's see how this awe-inspiring machine was developed, and explore its impact in combat.