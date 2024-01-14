Here's Why The Ford Five Hundred Didn't Last Long

Introduced in 2005, the Ford Five Hundred was the company's first full-size sedan offering since 1979. Designed to succeed the Ford Taurus, the "Five Hundred" name paid homage to the Fairlane 500 and Galaxie 500 models from the '50s and '70s and positioned itself right between the Ford Fusion and Crown Victoria.

Recyling a design inspired by the Taurus, Ford's best-selling car for several years, the Ford Five Hundred offered a spacious interior and safety features developed by Volvo. Available in three different models and for an asking price of around $23,000, the Five Hundred seemed like a worthy upgrade of its similarly priced predecessor.

Featuring a 3.0-liter Duratec V6 engine capable of outputting 206 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque, while the sedan wasn't exceptional, it was by no means a bad purchase decision, especially as a family car. Yet, despite its adequate performance and an affordable price tag, the Ford Five Hundred was short-lived, receiving mixed reception and declining sales — soon turning out to be one of Ford's biggest failures.