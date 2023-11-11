The Rise And Fall: Why Ford Ended The Mercury Brand After 70+ Years

American automotive history is filled with once-great marques that, after years of neglect and slow sales, eventually faced the chop and became defunct car brands. Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Saturn, and Plymouth make up just a few of those marques, alongside Mercury, Ford Motor Company's middle-child brand that slotted in between its Ford and Lincoln models. In its heyday, Mercury offered a range of exciting, competitive cars and drew consistently strong sales figures, but by the time it was axed, the brand was already a shadow of its former self.

The question of whether the Mercury brand could have been saved is not a straightforward one to answer. Its fall was gradual, with consistently slipping sales combined with a stagnating lineup spelling the end for the brand long before it was officially killed off. When the announcement finally came that it was being axed, few were surprised, and buyers who mourned its loss the most were mainly those who remembered (or still owned) vehicles from Mercury's glory days.

To see exactly where the brand went wrong, it's worth looking back at Mercury's history, both in its rise to prominence and eventual fall from grace.