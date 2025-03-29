Every Car Brand That Still Sells A V8 In 2025

The V8 engine is in an interesting place at the moment. Sure, HEMI-powered muscle cars are becoming a thing of the past, but that doesn't mean the V8 is dead. Ford and Chevy are sticking to their guns with pure gasoline V8s in their performance cars, while automakers like Lamborghini and Aston Martin are pushing the envelope with hybridized V8s that put out staggering amounts of power.

So, really, rumors of the V8's demise are perhaps somewhat exaggerated. Even the HEMI is alive and well in Dodge's Durango and the Ram trucks. The landscape may not be quite the same as it was in the V8's heyday, sure, but the future still looks quite rosy for fans of eight-cylinder power. Well, provided they have deep enough pockets. Many of the brands we'll discuss here don't exactly make cheap cars, but that seems to be the price you'll have to pay for that signature V8 burble.

A quick note before we begin. This list focuses on mass-production automakers — the Fords, Chevrolets, and BMWs of the world — and not ultra-limited hypercar builders like SSC or Hennessey, some of which still use V8s in their cars.

