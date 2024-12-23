Who Owns Bentley And Where Are Its Cars Built?

Bentley sits in the upper echelon of the luxury car market. In its long and illustrious history, the best Bentley cars have come to represent the ultimate in elegant motoring. The high-end marque was originally founded in Cricklewood, London in July 1919 by English engineer Walter Owen Bentley (often shortened to W.O. Bentley). However, despite dominating races and exhilarating the public with its advanced engineering and high-class speedsters, Bentley operated at a loss for years, prompting W.O. to sell the company to Bentley racer Woolf Barnato in 1926. Even with Barnato's involvement, Bentley didn't achieve much financial success, however, and only managed to turn a profit in 1929.

Advertisement

By July 1931, things took a turn for the worse at the company, with the Great Depression and mismanagement forcing an already embattled Bentley into bankruptcy. And so, in November 1931, Bentley was acquired for £125,275 by rival Rolls-Royce, with help from the British Central Equitable Trust, which completed the Bentley acquisition on its behalf. Rolls-Royce retained control of Bentley up until 1980 when Rolls-Royce Motor Cars was itself taken over by British defense contractor Vickers PLC in a 68.4 million deal. The company had split in 1971 into Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Rolls-Royce PLC, which was then tasked with making aircraft engines.

Fast-forward to 1998, and Volkswagen acquired Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd from Vickers for $690 million, although it later couldn't secure the Rolls-Royce naming rights due to an existing agreement that required Vickers to surrender them to the aerospace arm (Rolls-Royce PLC) if it were ever to sell Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd to a foreign company. As a result, Volkswagen was left with only the factory and Bentley brand, which it continues to own today. Bentley's operations have since been merged into Audi starting in 2022.

Advertisement