12 Of The Most Powerful V8 Engines, Ranked By Horsepower

It's probably safe to say that the V8 landscape isn't quite what it used to be. Whether it's Dodge discontinuing the Hemi, Mercedes-AMG dropping V8s from its C63 and E63 cars, or Toyota axing the Land Cruiser 70's V8 turbo-diesel, the past few years haven't held much good news for fans of eight-cylinder goodness.

The situation isn't all bad, though: Ford is sticking to its V8 guns with the Mustang, and even Lamborghini is getting in on the action with a brand-new V8 in its Temerario. But even then, the situation isn't quite what it used to be: the Temerario has three electric motors bolstering the V8's power output, and it's far from the only high-performance V8 car to do so. So, while the V8 isn't gone yet, we may just be seeing a slow shift in the kind of experience V8 cars will offer going forward.

Let's not fret too much for now. Instead, why not celebrate the beauty of the V8 in all its glory, electrified or otherwise? Here are 12 of the most powerful V8s to ever hit the streets, ranging from relatively mundane 700-plus hp engines up to those producing north of 1,500 hp. And, just for a bit of variety, we've opted to go with 12 different carmakers as well.

