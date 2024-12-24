What Happened To The V10 Engine? Why It's Been Pretty Much Discontinued

Additionally, automakers have also started to rely more on forced induction to make gobs of power instead of just adding another bank of cylinders. Modern superchargers and turbocharger setups have become significantly more reliable to mass produce in recent years, and have generally been proven to make a lot more horsepower than any naturally-aspirated V10 from the past. The 8.4-liter V10 that powered the last generation of Dodge Vipers is one of the most iconic engines that has ever been made, but it still can't hold a candle to the supercharged Hellcat HEMI in terms of sheer power and compactness.

No one is going to argue that V10 engines were bad or didn't have an almost magical mystique to them. But it's important to take off the rose tinted glasses every once in a while and look at the facts. V10s really didn't make all that much power compared to today's hybrid powertrains and turbocharged/supercharged V8s and V6s. The 4.8-liter V10 in the Lexus LFA "only" made 562 horsepower. The aforementioned Viper V10 topped out at 645 horsepower in the Viper ACR. When you have modern gas powered cars eclipsing 700 horsepower like it's no big deal, and electric cars routinely achieving over 1,000 horsepower, it's easy to see why big complicated V10s fell out of favor.