These Are The Best Cars Ever To Use A V10 Engine

We're approaching a pretty sad time for the car industry. As both the Lamborghini Huracan and the Audi R8 have reached the end of the line, they're taking the seminal V10 engine along with them. Audi is still unsure what the future of the R8 holds, while the Huracan's successor is already confirmed to use a hybrid V8 powertrain.

The V10 engine is one of the auto industry's biggest curiosities, but it's also a fine powertrain type. Over the past 30 years, it hasn't done much for that many cars, as it was only reserved for properly special cases. Automakers that did decide to use a V10 engine made sure of one thing: car enthusiasts certainly wouldn't forget these absolute beasts. From the car that started the V10 performance car craze, all the way to the twilight years, the auto industry has given us some true gems with 10 cylinders arranged in a V.