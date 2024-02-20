Hennessy To Challenge Bugatti For The Title Of Fastest Production Car In The World

If hyper-velocity ambitions and aesthetic over-indulgence had a name, Hennessey would be a strong challenge for the likes of Pagani, SSC, and Koenigsegg. The Texas-based supercar label wants to continue that legacy in 2024, and this time around, it has another speed title in its sights that is currently held by Bugatti. The company says it aims to breach the 300 mph speed barrier with its Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar, which can set quite a few enthusiasts gasping for breath with its 1,817 bhp output.

Hennessey has pinned its world record hopes on the twin-turbocharged V8 "Fury" engine married to an ultra-lightweight carbon chassis and the skills of Pikes Peak legend David Donohue sitting behind the wheels. It's quite an unabashed braggadocio when a company says it needs to find a straight road long enough for the needle to go beyond the 300 mph mark, but that's exactly what Hennessey is looking for.

"The search is on for a runway or public road with a sufficiently long strait," says the company. Just keep in mind that the company has already sold its inventory of two dozen Venom F5 units. But if you've got some patience, a deep pocket, and a tad bit of special attention from Lady Luck, Hennessey has plans for open-top and track-centric trims of the car coming out soon, but there's no date set for their arrival. Also, the cars tend to sell out before you can finish reading an article about their debut, so there's that.