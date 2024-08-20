5 Of The Most Powerful Flat-Plane V8 Engines
Flat-plane V8 engines have attained mythical status among car enthusiasts. These engines put out prodigious amounts of horsepower and make a very distinctive sound as they climb toward the redline. The most powerful flat-plane V8 engines are worthy of your attention.
The terms "flat-plane" or "cross-plane" refer to the orientation of the throws on the crankshaft. A V8's flat-plane crank appears very similar to that of a four-cylinder engine, with the crankshaft's throws located in a flat plane, or 180 degrees apart, but with room for two connecting rods on each throw for the V8. The more commonly used cross-plane crank on a V8 engine has the throws arranged in two planes that are offset at 90-degree angles. When looking at the crank from one end, the throws form a cross, hence the name.
Flat-plane cranks have the benefits of lower primary vibrations, the ability to rev faster and higher, and better exhaust scavenging than their cross-plane counterparts. The major downside of a flat-plane crank is the increased secondary vibrations that result. This is why most vehicles with flat-plane cranks on their V8 engines tend to be high-end exotic sports cars, whose drivers will accept some additional mechanical roughness in exchange for maximum performance.
There have been some great flat-plane engines in the past, such as the Ford 5.2-Liter Voodoo V8 in the Shelby Mustang GT350/GT350R. For this article, all the featured cars with flat-plane V8 engines are now or will soon be available as production vehicles and are sorted by highest horsepower.
2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 - 1,064 horsepower
Introduced in July 2024 with a 2025 release date, the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has been anointed the new "King of the Hill" by Chevrolet. With its 5.5-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-plane LT7 V8, the Corvette ZR1 puts out a spectacular 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque. That's more horsepower than two C6 Corvette Z06 engines combined! Top track speed is more than 215 mph, with a quarter-mile time of less than ten seconds. The upcoming ZR1 has more than enough performance to top this list.
The ZR1's twin-turbo engine is based on the normally aspirated, flat-plane LT6 V8 that powers its Corvette sibling the Z06, but with many adaptations that were required by the switch to forced induction. These include a new intake system, larger combustion chambers, exhaust valves that can withstand higher temperatures, turbochargers integrated with the exhaust manifolds for quicker response, and a secondary fuel injection system to provide extra fuel and achieve maximum power output.
The Corvette ZR1's engines will be assembled by hand at the Corvette assembly plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Details on availability and pricing will be revealed as the production date gets closer.
2025 Lamborghini Temerario - 789 horsepower
Next on the list is in the brand-new 2025 Lamborghini Temerario, the Huracan replacement that was revealed at Monterey on August 16, 2024. While the Temerario replaces the Huracan's V10 engine with a gasoline-electric hybrid system, its 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, flat-plane V8 has an output of 789 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque before any electrification is added. That's nearly 200 hp/liter. The Temerario's redline is 10,000 rpm, which its engine designers used to produce a thrilling sound when combined with its flat-plane whine.
The Temerario's engine is a dry-sump design that uses a 9.3:1 compression ratio, with max turboboost pressure of 36.3 psi, controlled by an electrical wastegate and a wheel-speed sensor. Titanium conrods add strength and lightness while reducing rotating mass. The Engine block material is the same one used in motorsports applications, with finger followers coated in DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon), permitting 11,000 rpm operation.
The Lamborghini Temerario then adds a hybrid system shared with the 12-cylinder Lamborghini Revuelto supercar, with three electric motors. Two of these axial flux motors are used to drive the front axle, with the third located between the Temerario's V8 and its dual-clutch transmission. This adds up to a total system output of 907 horsepower. Zero to 62 mph takes 2.7 seconds, and top speed is 213 mph.
Lamborghini has not yet announced Temerario pricing or exactly when it will be available. Estimated starting prices range between $290,000 and $400,000-$500,000, with an on-sale date of anywhere from later in 2024 to early 2025.
2024 McLaren 750S - 740 horsepower
The 2024 McLaren 750S has a flat-plane V8 engine of 4.0 liters in size. Like the others above, it is also twin-turbocharged, with a very healthy 740 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The McLaren 750S is not a hybrid, but with its curb weight of only 3,062 pounds (for the coupe, with fluids and fuel), the 750S has an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 4.1 pounds per horsepower. This provides the 750S with acceleration of 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds, 0-124 mph in 7.2 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of 10.1 seconds. Maximum speed is 206 mph.
The McLaren 750S' flat-plane V8 engine incorporates a wide variety of high-performance features including dry sump lubrication, lightweight connecting rods and pistons, electronically controlled wastegates on the turbos, and a second fuel pump to provide additional fuel pressure during high-demand situations. The 2024 McLaren 750S is available now at your local McLaren dealer for a starting price of $324,000 for the coupe and $345,000 for the Spider, not including transportation and port charges ($5,500) and the Americas Accessory Pack ($2,240).
2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 - 670 horsepower
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is, according to Chevrolet's press release, "...designed and engineered to act as a precision tool for the track." To better accomplish this objective through improved engine responsiveness and a higher level of track performance, the Corvette Z06, new for 2023, got an all-new, 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane V8 engine. The LT6's development process was helped immeasurably by the similar engine and chassis used in the racing version of the C8 Corvette, the C8.R. The Z06's naturally aspirated, high-revving mill produces 670 horsepower at 8,600 rpm and 460 lb-ft of torque at 6,300 rpm.
The LT6 in the Corvette Z06 features an all-new aluminum block, dual overhead cams (DOHC), titanium intake valves, sodium-filled exhaust valves, a six-stage dry-sump lubrication system, and stainless-steel exhaust headers. Like the ZR1's LT7 engine, the Z06's LT6 engine is assembled by hand by the master engine builders at the Bowling Green (KY) Corvette assembly plant. Each technician signs a plaque that is attached to the engine after he or she completes the build process. Performance stats for the Corvette Z06 are 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds, 0-100 mph in 6.1 seconds, the quarter mile in 10.7 seconds, and 1.12g on the skid pad (with the Z07 performance package). The Z06 tops out at 189 mph.
The base price for the 2024 Corvette Z06 is $112,700, excluding destination charges. The 2025 Z06 models offer some new exterior color, wheel, and trim options.
2024 Ferrari Roma - 612 horsepower
The Ferrari Roma, the Italian automaker's most beautiful car in years, is the only front-engine car in the group, all the others being mid-engine (although technically, the Roma is a front mid-engine car, since the engine sits behind the front axle). The Roma, available since the 2021 model year, comes in a coupe or convertible (called the Spider and new for 2024).
The Ferrari Roma has a screaming flat-plane twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 612 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque under the hood. The Roma's engine uses compact turbos and twin-scroll tech to eliminate turbo lag when accelerating. Power has been increased through the use of more valve lift and allowing the turbos to spin 5,000 rpm higher than before. There are no mufflers used in the Roma's exhaust system. Instead, it uses its catalysts and gas particulate filters to muffle the combustion noises. The system also has an automatic bypass valve that is sensitive to throttle and load positions.
Current MSRP Pricing for the 2024 Ferrari Roma is $243,358 for the coupe and $277,970 for the Spider. Used Romas on auction sites are plentiful, with most showing extremely low mileage and many with less than 1,000 miles. Prices for Romas that have sold over the past six months range from $157,520 to $230,000, with a large number of cars unsold.