5 Of The Most Powerful Flat-Plane V8 Engines

Flat-plane V8 engines have attained mythical status among car enthusiasts. These engines put out prodigious amounts of horsepower and make a very distinctive sound as they climb toward the redline. The most powerful flat-plane V8 engines are worthy of your attention.

The terms "flat-plane" or "cross-plane" refer to the orientation of the throws on the crankshaft. A V8's flat-plane crank appears very similar to that of a four-cylinder engine, with the crankshaft's throws located in a flat plane, or 180 degrees apart, but with room for two connecting rods on each throw for the V8. The more commonly used cross-plane crank on a V8 engine has the throws arranged in two planes that are offset at 90-degree angles. When looking at the crank from one end, the throws form a cross, hence the name.

Flat-plane cranks have the benefits of lower primary vibrations, the ability to rev faster and higher, and better exhaust scavenging than their cross-plane counterparts. The major downside of a flat-plane crank is the increased secondary vibrations that result. This is why most vehicles with flat-plane cranks on their V8 engines tend to be high-end exotic sports cars, whose drivers will accept some additional mechanical roughness in exchange for maximum performance.

There have been some great flat-plane engines in the past, such as the Ford 5.2-Liter Voodoo V8 in the Shelby Mustang GT350/GT350R. For this article, all the featured cars with flat-plane V8 engines are now or will soon be available as production vehicles and are sorted by highest horsepower.