Ford 5.0L Coyote Vs. 5.2L Voodoo: What's The Difference?

Ford introduced its Modular line of V8 and V10 engines back in 1990. These engines were created in an effort to completely revamp the design of its V8 engines, just as they had done with the aesthetics of its actual vehicles. The first that hit the market was a 4.6 L two-valve V8, and a four-valve variation was also available a few years later. Ford would make larger engines over the years, but that 4.6 L would be the baseline for the Modular line for 20 years. In 2010, that changed when Ford introduced the much-loved Coyote engine, which would be the first in this line to have a fun nickname.

Three years later, Ford would add another engine to the line, the Voodoo. The Coyote is a 5.0 L V8 engine, whereas the Voodoo is a 5.2 L V8. One might assume that these would be essentially the same engine where one is just slightly larger than the other, a natural progression of engine design within a company. However, that isn't exactly the case here. While that is part of what separates the Coyote and the Voodoo, their big difference is their respective crankshafts.

[Image by Jpogi via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]