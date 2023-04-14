Here's What Makes Ford's 5.2L Voodoo V8 Engine So Special

The star of the show is the Voodoo's flat-plane crankshaft. Modern V8, V10, or V12 engines typically come in cross or flat-plane crank designs. The crankshaft connects to the pistons and sends power to the transmission to turn the wheels. The crank design has much to do with how efficiently the engine produces power while producing an intoxicating exhaust sound.

The cross-plane crankshaft in the Voodoo V8 has four crank pins on two planes offset by 90 degrees, resembling a "cross" or plus sign (+). The design enables a firing order with two exhaust firings that give muscle car engines that barrel-chested exhaust sound. On the other hand, a flat-plane crankshaft has all the crank pins in a single plane, with the connecting journals placed at an opposite 180 degrees, enabling an alternating firing order from one bank to the next.

Engines with cross-plane crankshafts run smoother due to their counterweights at the expense of performance and weight. However, flat-plane crankshafts are lighter, have less reciprocating mass, and can spin quicker at higher engine speeds, leading to faster acceleration and better performance. These advantages led Chevy to develop a flat-plane LT6 V8 for the Corvette Z06, which sounds unholy at full chat if you haven't heard.